Four Tet Announces New Album New Energy
Four Tet has announced a new full-length LP New Energy, the followup to 2015’s Morning/Evening. In a tweeted photo you’ll need spectacles or a heavy squint to read, Kieran Hebden posted the track list for the album and its release date of September 29. The LP will apparently include the previously-released “Sw9 9SL,” “Planet” and “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” Hebden first teased the album back in July, when he tweeted: “Have been making loads of music. New album almost ready and coming this year.” No cover art for New Energy yet, but check out the full list of songs below.
— Four Tet (@FourTet) September 12, 2017
New Energy:
01 Alap
02 Two Thousand and Seventeen
03 LA Trance
04 Tremper
05 Lush
06 Scientists
07 Falls 2
08 You Are Loved
09 SW9 9SL
10 10 Midi
11 Memories
12 Daughter
13 Gentle Soul
14 Planet