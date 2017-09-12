Four Tet Announces New Album New Energy

Four Tet has announced a new full-length LP New Energy, the followup to 2015’s Morning/Evening. In a tweeted photo you’ll need spectacles or a heavy squint to read, Kieran Hebden posted the track list for the album and its release date of September 29. The LP will apparently include the previously-released “Sw9 9SL,” “Planet” and “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” Hebden first teased the album back in July, when he tweeted: “Have been making loads of music. New album almost ready and coming this year.” No cover art for New Energy yet, but check out the full list of songs below.

New Energy:

01 Alap

02 Two Thousand and Seventeen

03 LA Trance

04 Tremper

05 Lush

06 Scientists

07 Falls 2

08 You Are Loved

09 SW9 9SL

10 10 Midi

11 Memories

12 Daughter

13 Gentle Soul

14 Planet