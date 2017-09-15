Flying Lotus Will Soundtrack a New Blade Runner Animated Short

Flying Lotus revealed during July’s New York premiere of his film Kuso that he was working on a collaboration with famed animé director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo). Last night, it was revealed that he’s soundtracking a new Watanabe-directed animated short film called Blade Runner 2022. The project is a prequel for the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049. Flying Lotus tweeted about the new film last night.

When I saw a rough cut of 2022 the temp music was from my past albums. Seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful feeling — KUSO (@flyinglotus) September 15, 2017

Blade Runner 2022 will also feature music from Kuedo and Miguel Atwood Ferguson, who’s worked with Flying Lotus in the past. Watch behind the scenes footage of the new film below. While Blade Runner 2022 doesn’t have a release date, Blade Runner 2049—which features Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard—is due October 6.