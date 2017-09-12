News \

Eddie Vedder Debuts New Song, Covers Fugazi, Pink Floyd, Neil Young at Ohana Fest

David Lynch Foundation
CREDIT: Brian Bedder/Getty

Eddie Vedder headlined California’s Ohana Fest over the weekend, and as our friends at Stereogum pointed out, his set opened with an as-yet-untitled new song played on organ (fans have dubbed it “Share the Light”). From there, the Pearl Jam frontman went straight into a cover of Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired,” a brief piano ballad from the Instrument soundtrack, which he’s brought out at least once already this year. Vedder’s set contained plenty of Pearl Jam material and several other covers: Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and a version of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” for which Vedder was joined by Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard, and a host of others. Watch some highlights from the set below.

Andy Cush
Tags: Eddie Vedder, fiona apple, fugazi, george harrison, Glen Hansard, Neil Young, pink floyd