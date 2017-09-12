News \
Eddie Vedder Debuts New Song, Covers Fugazi, Pink Floyd, Neil Young at Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder headlined California’s Ohana Fest over the weekend, and as our friends at Stereogum pointed out, his set opened with an as-yet-untitled new song played on organ (fans have dubbed it “Share the Light”). From there, the Pearl Jam frontman went straight into a cover of Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired,” a brief piano ballad from the Instrument soundtrack, which he’s brought out at least once already this year. Vedder’s set contained plenty of Pearl Jam material and several other covers: Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and a version of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” for which Vedder was joined by Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard, and a host of others. Watch some highlights from the set below.