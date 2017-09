Detroit’s DeJ Loaf has another single to tide us over on the way to her first proper album. “Changes” is a celebratory get-it-done anthem (“If you ain’t chasin’ your dreams, what the fuck are you doing?”), though its theme of impermanence is a little bittersweet, too.

DeJ Loaf’s debut full-length Liberated is promised for later this year, but doesn’t have an official release date yet. It’s not clear if “Changes” is part of that set or not. Listen below.