Toronto-based indie pop band Alvvays have a new video for “Dreams Tonite,” one of the standout songs from their new album Antisocialites, which just came out last week. The clip uses modern film editing techniques to insert singer Molly Rankin into vintage footage from the 1967 World’s Fair in Montreal, a.k.a. Expo 67. The final product is an exact match for Alvvays’ sparkly retro sound, and it makes for a fun Where’s Waldo effect too. Watch below.