Video: Ariel Pink – “Feels Like Heaven”

“Feels Like Heaven,” the third track released from Ariel Pink’s forthcoming album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, isn’t exactly a cover of the Scottish one-hit wonder Fiction Factory’s 1983 track of the same name, but it’s definitely got a lot of the same DNA. Pink’s version cops the gauzy vibe of the original but futzes with its structure, taking the chorus melody and words of and slowing them down to a dreary dreamlike gait. He even adopts a faux British accent to better get into character. Given Pink’s proclivity toward the back corners of pop history, you have to assume the resemblance is intentional. Today, “Feels Like Heaven” gets an appropriately fuzzy VHS-quality video, released in collaboration with the online radio station NTS. Watch it below.