Indie-pop duo and “devoutly mid-tempo songwriters” Tennis released their latest album, Yours Conditionally, this March. They’re back today with a new single, “No Exit,” which singer Alaina Moore describes as a “passion project: a dance song for my inner nihilist.” Writing on Tennis’s Facebook, Moore explained that “No Exit” was inspired by disaffection with the dance floor scene:

I have never related to songs that invoke a carefree, forever young, dance until dawn state of mind. The young-beautiful-fun mantra mostly just reminds me of the opposite. Escapism is shot through with sadness, even on the dance floor. Patrick [Riley] and I are devoutly mid-tempo songwriters, a fact I wanted to remedy by creating a dancey 120 bpm sort of thing that appeals to my persistent sense of malaise. No Exit is a song I hope you can enjoy regardless of your appetite for fun.