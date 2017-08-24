Solange Announces New Fall Shows With Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, and Sun Ra Arkestra

Solange has added three U.S. shows in October, all featuring high-profile supporting acts. She’ll be at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with the Sun Ra Arkestra on October 1, and headlining Radio City Music Hall in NYC with the Arkestra, as well as Earl Sweatshirt and French composer Chassol. Later in the month (the 20th), she, Earl, and Chassol will join Flying Lotus on a date of his new 3D tour in Berkeley.

These dates signal that Solange has wholly overturned her plan from earlier this year to only play shows at festivals and museums. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow. Check out the itinerary below.