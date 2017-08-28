Among all the celebrities who showed up to this year’s VMAs was one especially odious person. For some reason, alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos was in attendance at Sunday night’s show, and though he wasn’t shown on TV, he did post two videos to Instagram from his seat.

You would guess Yiannopoulos did not show up to find out who won “Best Fight Against the System,” or to hear Cardi B stick up for Colin Kaepernick, or to watch a descendant of Robert E. Lee denounce white supremacy, which is a thing that happened at the VMAs this year. The show was openly political in ways that stood for just about everything Yiannopoulos rails against, so you would also guess MTV might be uncomfortable with the idea of Yiannopoulos being in attendance. It’s unclear how Yiannopoulos made it in, and a request for comment from MTV was not returned late Sunday night. Yiannopoulos did publish a post about Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and feminism on his blog on Sunday before the show.

Here is the disgraced Brietbart correspondent filming a selfie and shaking his head as YG’s “Fuck Donald Trump” plays in the arena, and below is a photo of him on what appears to be some pedestrian version of the red carpet, which might indicate that he at least was not an invited guest.

