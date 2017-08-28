M.I.A. Says That Diplo Didn’t Discover Her

M.I.A. took to Instagram to proclaim that her ex-beau and collaborator Diplo did not, in fact, discover her. The singer posted clip of an interview where Diplo talks about discovering the singer at a party at the London nightclub Fabric. She denies this in the long caption that accompanies the video.

“I discovered diplo because Steve Mackey played me a song by him released on big dada,” she says, referring to the British independent label. “I found out on a “flyer” he was djing and spent 16 pounds and bought my own way into fabric club in London . No one put me on the list! Nobody paid for it! I approached him and gave him my record!”

M.I.A. goes on to talk about Diplo’s fidelity and her role in bringing Major Lazer together. In her account, M.I.A. and former Major Lazer member Switch were making Kala’s “Boyz” in Jamaica and Trinidad. The pieces started to come together once “Boyz” blew up in the islands.

“[Switch] turned up a year later and networked in JA saying he produced BOYZ coz the song blew in Jamaica,” M.I.A. types. “Walshy [Fire, current Major Lazer member] was the directors roommate and Chris [Jillionaire] was my day to day in Trinidad.

“[I]t’s important you don’t see me as a Iil thing diplo discovered because I’m a brown woman,” she continues to conclude, “and this is the first story of a brown female musician who smashed it for the first time . That didn’t happen because I accidentally walked passed diplo.”

For his part, Diplo delivered a Twitter response that seems courteous on the surface.

not sure where your grudge comes from Im thankful for you believing in me. I wouldn't have taken music seriously if it wasn't for you #facts — diplo (@diplo) August 26, 2017

Although Diplo and M.I.A. broke up as a couple back in 2008, they’ll still be tied together thanks to the success of Kala, which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month. The album’s big hit “Paper Planes” broke them into mainstream conscious. Recently, M.I.A. has been sporadically releasing songs while Diplo pings between Major Lazer and producing records of pop stars.