Video: Liam Gallagher – “For What It’s Worth”

Two weeks ago, Liam Gallagher released the third single from his upcoming solo album, “For What It’s Worth,” a sincere strum-along that felt like a half-apology for his unremitting bad behavior as one of rock’s orneriest stars. Last week, he performed it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and today, he’s released a live video of the song, recorded and performed pristinely at the George-Martin-designed Air Studios in London. A tasteful string section is included to add some extra gravitas to the Beatles-y rocker, and a banner that says “ROCK’N’ROLL.” Watch below.