Lady Gaga Announces Netflix Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two

Lady Gaga will unveil a new Netflix documentary about herself at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Gaga: Five Foot Two follows the star over a year of her life, including the making of last fall’s album Joanne. It debuts at TIFF on September 22 and on Netflix the same day.

The film was directed by Chris Moukarbel. He’s previously directed Me @ the Zoo, a documentary about Chris “Leave Britney alone!” Crocker, and HBO’s Banksy documentary Banksy Does New York.

Gaga spent the morning posting teaser clips, which promise an inside look at her Super Bowl performance as well as her doctor’s appointments. Watch below.