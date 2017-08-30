Jamila Woods – “Emerald Street (Saba Remix)” ft. Saba

Chicago is so full of sharp, intuitive young artists, and they all seem to really love working with each other; it’s just a beautiful thing to see. Last year, the gifted young rapper Saba showed up on “Emerald Street,” a song from Jamila Woods’ languid and lovely HEAVN album. And now Saba, who produces as well as raps, has put together a remix of that same track, translating its soulful sprawl into something a little more jittery and adding an extra verse in the process. Listen to both the remix and the original track below.

HEAVN is out now; listen to it while it’s still warm outside.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.