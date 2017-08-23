Hot Water Music – “Complicated”

Hot Water Music, the great no-frills Florida punk veterans, are getting ready to release Light It Up, their first album in five years. Never Go Back” was the first single, and now they’ve also shared the soaring, catchy “Complicated,” a song that makes great use of frontman Chuck Ragan’s grizzled, melodic growl. It is not an Avril Lavigne cover. If you have any love in your heart for beefy and unpretentious punk rock, you should give this one a listen. Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Light It Up is out 9/15 on Fire Records.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.