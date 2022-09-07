98 Musicians Predict the 2022 NFL Season

Now that Labor Day is in the rearview mirror, it means that football season is finally here. For the fourth season running, we asked a group of musicians to give their insights into how this season will shake out. No one predicted last year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, though a few accurately forecasted that the Rams would take home the Lombardi Trophy. As usual, some fans-turned-musicians are overly optimistic about their team’s chances, while others brace for another season at the bottom of the standings.

Will this year be different? We’ll know in February. For now, here’s our collection of predictions.

Nathan Followill, Kings Of Leon

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We way outperformed expectations last year so I’m “optimistic” for another good run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I see King Henry running away, literally, with the rushing title and I’m interested to see how our receivers perform.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m really excited to see how Robert Woods turns out. I had way too high of hopes for Julio Jones last year, so we shall see.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think we’ll go as far as our offensive line will let us. Those defenses get tired after three quarters of Henry running down their throats.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch is King Henry, to see how many yards he can get if he stays healthy. I predict a historic season from him.

Will they make the playoffs?/ What’s your record prediction?

I do believe the Titans will make the playoffs this year with a record of 13-4. We will beat some teams we shouldn’t and lose to some we shouldn’t.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I have the Bills beating the Bucs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Zach Lind, Jimmy Eat World

Arizona Cardinals

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Arizona Cardinals are a very difficult team to predict. The last few seasons have been feast or famine and not much in between. Maybe they can make a decent playoff run or they could win less than eight games. Either outcome wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hope would be the Cardinals could win a playoff game and get deeper into the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I have mixed feelings. I really wish we would have made some moves to bolster our lines on both sides. If Rodney Hudson would have retired, I’d be a lot more pessimistic. On the other hand, I love the trade for Hollywood Brown. Let’s hope he runs as fast as he drives.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the floor is seven wins. Not sure I see them winning more than 11 games.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jalen Thompson at safety.

Why?

He’s been a very solid player so far in his career and I think this is gonna be a break-out year for him. Along with Buddha Baker, we have one of the best safety tandems in the league in my opinion.

Will they make the playoffs?

No. They will be on the cusp but not quite.

What’s your record prediction?

9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills/Packers, with a Packers win.

Melissa Etheridge

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s gonna be a good one! The draft and all the things that happened offseason have really just excited me. So many other teams have made the AFC West ferocious! So, I’m looking forward to it.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s reasonable to think that the Chiefs can win the AFC again, absolutely. Absolutely. I don’t think that’s unreasonable at all.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It was a big change losing Tyreek [Hill], that’s for sure. But that enabled us to bring on an incredible new wide receiver core. We have JuJu Smith-Schuster, which is extremely exciting. We have [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling, which is amazing. Those are two veteran, amazing wide receivers. Proven top-notch. And then the draft – oh my god, when we got Skyy Moore. Look out. Jaylen Watson … these guys! So many targets for Patrick to throw to. And on the defensive side of the ball, [Trent] McDuffie is amazing, but I think the one that’s really thrilling all of us is [George] Karlaftis. Even in the preseason, you could see that he doesn’t have an off switch. He goes and he’s fierce and I think he’s gonna make huge plays.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It’s Super Bowl time. It’s the Chiefs!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m going to go on the defensive side of the ball. I think our defense is going to really surprise everybody. I think the edge rushers that we have and Karlaftis and the amazing defensive group is going to really impress everyone.

Will they make the playoffs?

Of course they’ll make the playoffs!

What’s your record prediction?

I hate to think of them losing any games, but they learn when they lose. I would say 13 and 4, 14 and 3 possibly. Around there.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My dream matchup — let it be this year! Let it be the Chiefs/Packers. Let it be an Aaron Rodgers/Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl. I wanna see it. And of course, the Chiefs would win.

Butch Vig, Garbage

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The AFC on paper overall looks to be stronger than the NFC, especially the AFC West. It’s a loaded division. The Chargers have a really strong team and could make a Super Bowl run. I think the upcoming season is going to be full of surprises, and a lot of young QBs are going to be slinging their way to glory: Joe Burrow (already one trip to the Super Bowl), Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Kenny Pickett (rookie in Pittsburgh, looked great in preseason), Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson … but don’t count out the old veterans. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady will all be in the hunt.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Now that Aaron has signed a long-term deal, I feel the clock is ticking. He has an incredible legacy, but he needs another Super Bowl win. The Packers might have their best defense in a long time. They could end up in the top five, AND defense DOES win Super Bowls. But, the question mark will be on offense. Who will catch the balls Aaron Rodgers throws?

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Hopefully the Pack drafted some impact players on defense: LB Quay Walker LB and DL Devonte Wyatt (both from Georgia!).

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’m only looking up. If everyone stays healthy, the Pack wins the NFC North and have a deep playoff run to the Super Bowl!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I really like what I saw in preseason from fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs (WR). He is one of those guys who loves winning contested balls. If he gains the trust of Aaron Rodgers, he might be catching a lot of them.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, the Pack win the NFC North in a close battle with the Vikings, who get in as a wild card.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Packers beat the Chargers 31-27. C’mon!

Alice Cooper

Detroit Lions

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, you know me. The prognosis for the season is that I always want to see the Lions do well because I just will not give up on them. They might have a great season. It depends on the draft picks and it depends on everything else.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Everybody tells me that the Lions have made some really good choices and are going to be a much better team. I’ve heard this from guys that are on Green Bay.

Will they make the playoffs?

Every year I say the Lions will make the playoffs. I’ve been right once in 20 years [laughs].

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I will say this year, and I’m going to say it right out loud. I think you’re going to see Buffalo and the Rams and I think Buffalo is gonna win it.

Bret Michaels, Poison

Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Number one, my prognosis for the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is, was and always will be the same: we have a great organization, a great coach and a great team. We will heavily miss Ben Roethlisberger, but we’ve got three incredible quarterbacks. My prognosis is onto the playoffs, play strong, physical football, stay united not divided. No distractions, focus finish, win.

What are your reasonable hopes?

As a Pittsburgh Steelers diehard fan, I never think about anything being reasonable. All I think about is, “You’ve got to believe to receive.” I always believe that the Steelers bet on themselves, and as fans we have got to have their back through thick and thin and thick again. It is the only way to be standing victorious at the end of the season. Otherwise, what are all those incredible tailgate parties for?

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I feel our new acquisitions are great. We are always looking to build not only for the current but the future, with people that have the skills, the thrills and most important, the will to win.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It’s always dangerous to ask a Steelers fan the ceiling/floor question. The ceiling is obviously the Super Bowl in Phoenix this year. This is like the perfect match for me – I just played the stadium there. It was sold out and it rocked.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think you have to keep an eye on every single player that makes the team, as I am a man who truly believes it takes a village. It takes the organization, it takes the coaches, it takes the players. But we definitely want to keep an eye on the quarterback situation this year and no division, no matter who steps up, the team has to have each other’s back, as united they will stand, divided they fall. All the players matter – offense, defense, special teams. It’s a triple threat.

Will they make the playoffs?

Will the Steelers make the playoffs? You’re asking a kid that used to sit in the snow with my family in the stands at Three Rivers to watch Steelers games and go to Latrobe for training. There’s photos of my Steelers love on bretmichaels.com and my Auto-Scrap-Ography details many great Steeler moments in my life. So the answer to that is, “Hell yes!”

What’s your record prediction?

My prediction is 12-5 and go to the wild card. I personally would love to see an old-school Steelers-versus-Raiders wild card matchup to go into the playoffs, as the Steelers play way better when they are the underdog and forced to scrap and fight. They bond together better and kick ass and then win win win right into the Super Bowl.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

An incredible old-school guts-and-glory Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup Super Bowl-style would be so epic. Smash mouth, no cheerleaders, guts-and-grind-it-out Pittsburgh Steelers vs. America’s Team the Dallas Cowboys in the desert. That is awesomeness!!!

Art Alexakis, Everclear

Seattle Seahawks

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My “Prognosis” for this season is pretty much the same as every season…IT’S GOING TO BE AWESOME!!!…FOOTBALL IS BACK!….but to be more specific, I think there will be more than a few dramatic storylines playing out all over the NFL. From the Deshaun Watson situation slowly unfolding, to my ex-QB guy Russell Wilson moving to Denver, to the battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in Carolina…that being said, I think all these little dramas will all resolve themselves the way they always do, and it will be a kick-ass season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hopes for MY Seattle Seahawks is that they grow together and improve as the season goes on and I hope they make every game competitive. I hope they play with heart and fire every game, whether they win or not doesn’t concern me as much of them coming together as a cohesive unit as the season progresses.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think this was the best draft they have had since 2012! (The year they drafted Bobby Wagner). I love all the picks (although I was hoping they would have traded D.K. Metcalf for a bunch of picks…not a popular opinion amongst us 12’s!) and I have been keeping up on their progress daily. There are several competitions (battles) going on to see who starts, so exciting!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Realistically? I think the best we can hope for seven-to-eightwins (ceiling) and the worst (floor) will probably be five-to0six wins…which I would be ok with because we have two first-round and two second-round picks in 2023! So if we tank and Denver tanks (which I not so secretly hope for), we will have two high first-round picks, which means a lot to a team that has had pretty shaky drafts for the last five years.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I am intrigued by all nine of Seattle’s draft picks but I am excited to see what Ken Walker III does this year. I love his ability and attitude and work ethic….he came to camp in great shape, ready to make his mark.

Will they make the playoffs?

Ha! Never say never with Pete Carroll but it’s not likely…not with the talent on the other teams in our division and our lack of a franchise quarterback. Ask me next year…I dare you!

What’s your record prediction?

6 -11…one less win than last year.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think it will be the Buffalo Bills vs the Los Angeles Rams…and I think the Bills will win.

Rhett Miller, Old 97s

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Cowboys will compete with the Eagles for the division title in the NFC LEAST (get it?!?) but I don’t see the perennially overrated Cowboys competing for a Super Bowl berth unless Dak produces the kind of season that puts him in the MVP conversation.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Ten wins. First-round exit.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Losing Amari Cooper (for no damn reason) and replacing him with, uh, Steelers’ castoff James Washington? Not great.

Here’s hoping CeeDee Lamb is the badass my friend Corby thinks he is. Otherwise that wideout corps is a disaster.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Dallas Cowboys ceiling for 2022 is defined by the axiom ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN, BABY. If Dak and the D step up, if Zeke moves to the second string, and if a couple of close games fall our way, it might wind up clutching the Lombardi hardware in his cadaverous claw while swilling Johnny Walker Blue at The Gentleman’s Club.

The floor? That’s where we’ve been living for a quarter century. Picking up crumbs and getting stepped on. A sub-500 season wouldn’t surprise me at all. Maybe that result would send McCarthy back home to his sports barn.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Easy. Micah Parsons! That dude is so GOAT he hands out Gouda after the game.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills/Packers.

Bills win.

Murs

Jacksonville Jaguars

What’s your prognosis for the season?

All of the below is said with love and respectfully. Go Jags! My prognosis is less losses than last year. Still winding up with a top 10 pick next year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Third or fourth place in the AFC South.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Christian Kirk was the best we could do without moving Lawrence and a RB to SF for Jimmy G. I pray that I’m wrong about TL.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

5-12 and 0-17.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Trevor Lawrence because we bet the house on him once again.

Will they make the playoffs?

No, I don’t think so.

What’s your record prediction?

4-13.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

As a Jags fan, there are two words you don’t think about “super” and “bowl.”

Nikki Monninger, Silversun Pickups

Las Vegas Raiders

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Ice Cube leading a victory parade down Las Vegas Blvd.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Raiders move back to Oakland. Or an alligator eats Tom Brady’s arm. The throwing arm.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Great additions on both sides of the ball. And an O-line is probably not that important anyway.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

No playoff wins in 20 years—nowhere to go but up.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Hunter Renfrow. All eyes on Davante Adams.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yep.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Raiders/Bucs. The pirates in Silver and Black.

Soup, Jurassic 5/Fullee Love

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis for this upcoming season is another disappointing early exit, and that’s IF we even make the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hopes are just them staying as healthy as possible.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I don’t think much to be honest, it’s the culture, that has dictated the behaviors of players on and off the field. And until that changes the mind set will pretty much stay the same.. A thousand penalties, that will cost us.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling.. you can never really tell with the Cowboys, it’s like that nice car, on the outside beautiful!! But taking it on a real road trip. Call AAA.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard and Zeke. I think this is Zeke’s last season with us if he doesn’t produce (hell) even if he does, that might still be the case.

Will they make the playoffs?

Making the playoffs just barely, I don’t think it’ll be as much of a cushion, compared to last year.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Super Bowl??? We’ll be at home watching it like the rest of y’all!

Cole Preston, Wallows

Los Angeles Rams

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s not easy coming off the heels of a championship season, though I think the Rams are just getting started.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Ultimately I just want to see some good football. I’m hoping for a solid playoff run (Super Bowl repeat?) and further development of the team. Lots of young talent but also lots of experience on this Rams squad.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Bobby Wagner beefs up the defense. Super happy with that. Allen Robinson has a shot to show what he’s made of on offense.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Floor is high (playoffs?). Ceiling is championship??

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m hoping Cam Akers has the opportunity to have a proper season as the starting RB. Never fun to see a player dealing with injuries, but I have high hopes for Cam.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yup.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Let’s go with Rams vs Bills. Rams win on a gnarly field goal.

Kevin Whelan, Aeon Station

New York Giants

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The NY Giants haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 2012 and have had five consecutive losing seasons. The Giants have a lot of improving to do, but with a new head coach, this may be the year things start to turnaround.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The NY Giants only won four games last year…(abysmal!). Hopefully, the Giants can double the win column this season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It will be Brian Daboll’s first season as an NFL head coach. New leadership needs to turn this sh*t around.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is securing a Wild Card spot. Floor is repeating last year’s record of 4-13.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

At 45, will Tom Brady be on top of his game? Will he lead Tampa Bay to another Super Bowl appearance?

Will they make the playoffs?

No. There is always next year.

What’s your record prediction?

It will be better than last year and close to even at 8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills. Bills take the win by a touchdown.

Hit-Boy

New York Jets

What’s your prognosis for the season?

They went undefeated in preseason and they looking pretty good but you never know in the NFL.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Ain’t no reasonable hopes in football you go hard and go for the ring it’s just as competitive and unpredictable as the music game but if you stay consistent and work hard you get what’s coming to you.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Loved watching that rookie RB Breece Hall; he’s nasty and a BEAST.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Think Braxton Berrios gonna have a great year for them and really break out as a top WR.

Will they make the playoffs?

I just executive produced the Madden 23 soundtrack let me run a season on there and I’ll let you know how it ends up.

What’s your record prediction?

17-0 sound good to me.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Would love to see a NY/L.A. Matchup but you never know.

Joey Belladonna, Anthrax

Minnesota Vikings

What’s your prognosis for the season?

For my Minnesota Vikings to rise and win the division and go to the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I am always looking for a great season for the Vikings, there is no other way. I wait all year for the season, there’s no turning back. Something’s gotta break.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I believe our draft was well-picked. Brand new coaching staff and head coach, have high hopes for that.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Let’s win the division then we move on to the next phase.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

We have to go with Griddy (Justin Jefferson)!! Get to watch my wife do the dance too!

Will they make the playoffs?

I am naive? Yes!

What’s your record prediction?

11 wins.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Vikings and KC, my wife and I can battle it out in the living room!

Derek Trucks

Jacksonville Jaguars

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s a full rebuild for the Jaguars, but they’re moving in the right direction — finally. They’ve won four games over the last two seasons combined, and they trudged through a coaching situation that was far from ideal last year. I’m really liking Doug Pederson and he certainly knows how to win. They have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, and not many teams have that No. 1 overall pick QB they feel like they can build around. They’ve built well in free agency and the draft this offseason, and from what I’ve seen and heard about practice and the preseason they should be able to hang in most games this year if they stay healthy. Onward and upward.

What are your reasonable hopes?

After four wins in the last two seasons combined, it would be nice to be in the conversation for a playoff push in December. I hope they are on the “in the hunt” television graphic around Thanksgiving, and then let the chips fall where they may in December.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They did a lot of work this offseason and it looks promising so far in the preseason. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are nice pieces at wide receiver who look like they can do a lot of different things in the new offense at multiple positions. The new right guard Brandon Scherff has multiple Pro Bowls in Washington and should anchor the front and give Lawrence time to work and the running game room to maneuver. Running back Travis Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a bad foot injury last year, but he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat and could be a big-play threat. On defense, they picked Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker first overall in the NFL Draft, and he’s a beast — he could make an early impact, or at least help others around him make plays. Linebacker Foye Oluokun led the league in tackles with the Falcons last season, and he pairs up with another first-round pick in Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. They’ve added immediate starting-caliber pieces on both sides of the ball.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling: a Wild Card contender in the AFC. The floor: six wins, but a better feeling about the long-term direction of the quarterback and organization as a whole.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Beyond Lawrence, I’d go with outside linebacker Josh Allen. He looks great so far and from what I’ve heard his mindset is locked in and ready to get back to the form he had as a rookie when he went to the Pro Bowl. Having Travon Walker on the other side should help him get free to make plays.

Will they make the playoffs?

That’s a big jump from three wins last year, plus the Colts and Titans are in the division and the Jags play the entire AFC West, a division that added quarterbacks and pass rushers all offseason. On paper right now it’s tough, let’s see how the season plays out though.

What’s your record prediction?

I think it’s around .500, either 8-9 or 9-8. Solid coaching should get them a few wins, better quarterback play and offensive production should get a few more and the defense hopefully will get more takeaways and a couple more wins. The defense had nine takeaways last year, the lowest total in the NFL. It’s hard to win like that, especially for an offense that had trouble scoring points last year.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams. How they lost four straight Super Bowls in the early ’90s is unreal, but the Bills finally get one for the famed Bills Mafia fan base this year with a great quarterback and a defense that just keeps adding pieces. They could be a problem for the AFC for a long time to come.

Jacoby Shaddix, Papa Roach

San Francisco 49ers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis for this season for the 49ers is: it is going to kick-ass 100%! Not just because I’m a fan but because they have the parts and the weapons, the players, the coaching to have an amazing season. Period.

What are your reasonable hopes?

What are my reasonable hopes for this season? Definitely gonna make it to the playoffs!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well I’m really excited about Trey Lance, obviously they acquired him last year but he didn’t really play much and this year is gonna be his time to shine. I think it’s really exciting for the 49ers organization to have such a young talent that the players really admire and enjoy playing football with – at least that’s what I’ve been reading. I think he’s going to become a major threat.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

What kind of question is that? I’m in a band! The ceiling is up and the floor is down.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Deebo Samuel. Do I even need to answer why we need to watch him? He is seriously one of the most exciting football players I’ve ever watched play the game in my life. So versatile, so skilled and his teammates love playing with him which makes for great comradery amongst the team. I think that’s very important. That’s one of the things I love about the 49ers lately is that there is so much comradery amongst the team. They want to see each other succeed.

Will they make the playoffs?

Will the 49ers make the playoffs? YES – they will make the playoffs. At worst, they’ll get a Wild Card spot and win. But yes, they will make the playoffs!

What’s your record prediction?

My record projection for this year, I believe there’s 17 games again, so I think they will go 12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

49ers vs the Bills in the Super Bowl. It’s a battle royal. 49ers win by a field goal.

DJ Pauly D

Las Vegas Raiders

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m excited by the marquee additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, but the rest of the AFC West bolstered its rosters too. The Raiders benefitted from a 7-2 record in one-score games last season so between some regression in close games and one of the toughest schedules in the league, the path to another 10-7 record will be challenging.

What are your reasonable hopes?

There’s reason for a ton of optimism around the Raiders offense with new head coach Josh McDaniels and elite pass catching weapons. If everything gels quickly, the Raiders have the talent to return to the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the addition of McDaniels from New England (my other hometown team) and my boy Davante. Both of them have me more excited than I’ve ever been for Las Vegas football.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

With top-end skill players and a sharp offensive mind leading the team, the Raiders’ ceiling is a top five offense that leads Vegas back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season. The floor outcome is the Raiders are a competitive team, but in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson, and normal luck in one score games, they bring up the rear in the ultra-competitive AFC West.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s gotta be Derek Carr. He’s been an underrated QB the last few seasons, but between pass catchers Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller and the offensive architect of the Patriots dynasty calling plays, Carr is now in the best spot of his career and has the potential to lead one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

Will they make the playoffs?

No.

What’s your record prediction?

8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’d love to see the GOAT win one more ring if the Raiders don’t win the Super Bowl, but I think Josh Allen leads the Bills past the Bucs in Arizona.

Chuck Inglish

Detroit Lions

What’s your prognosis for the season?

This will be a breakout season for the Lions — a new culture is forming. Even though last season was weak as hell record-wise, watching them boys fight to be in every game was refreshing to see.

I’ve watched the rebuild since new management came on. We’ve bolstered the offensive line, the linebacker core is fast as hell, we’ve got two strong running backs, the WRs can all catch. Even Jared Goff, who gets a lot of hate, has enough experience to steer this offense.

What are your reasonable hopes?

To win the NFC Central and go 12-5. The schedule is not crazy — we can beat the Bears twice, split one with GB, split with the Vikings. We haven’t had this many losing seasons in a row in a long time, we’re due.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Watching Hard Knocks has me in love with our coaching staff. But I’m looking forward to Aiden Hutchinson making a difference in game 1.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling: The Super Bowl, of course. I’m delusional.

The floor: 8-9 record. Missing the playoffs but showing flashes.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jared Goff. I think this is the year he gets Most Improved Player. People forget how good he is when he has protection, and our line should be much improved (I’m high on Penei Sewell). I think Sean McVay’s style of coaching didn’t serve him well, and yet he still made it to the Super Bowl. I think the play calling for him this year will better serve his strengths. He and Dan Campbell will be successful together.

Will they make the playoffs?

We have no choice.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs Rams. Bills win.

Steve Gorman, Trigger Hippy/Black Crowes

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Ring or bust.

What are your reasonable hopes?

See above.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We’ve successfully restocked the cupboard and it’s dinner time.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: AFC South champs, AFC champs, NFL champs.

The floor is not a concern.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Derrick Henry.

Why?

Is this a trick question?

Will they make the playoffs?

Pfft.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4 regular season.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The Tennessee Titans will defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 57.

Andy Biersack, Black Veil Brides

Cincinnati Bengals

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I feel optimistic! Maybe the first time in my entire life I have entered a season as a fan still riding such a high for obvious reasons. As I told you last year just having them make the Super Bowl was a dream beyond comprehension so everything from here is just icing on the cake!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s not unrealistic to say that if the core of this team stays healthy there’s no reason to believe they won’t be competing for the division title and beyond. That’s always subject to change of course based on injuries or whatever but I am not worried about the SB hangover, maybe I should be but right now I’m feeling good.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They did quite a bit to fix the O-line which has been the biggest problem for a number of years and obviously was on display all throughout last season. They won in spite of poor line play and when it came down to the final play of the SB it was a sack that sealed our fate. I’m hoping the retooling there pays off in a big way.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is 14-15 wins honestly, the floor as of now is 9-10.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Probably the biggest curiosity on this team is Hayden Hurst. We all know the incredible seasons that our core three wideouts (especially Chase) had last year and Mixon had a career year, the entire country is aware of Burrow’s ability but one thing that was really interesting was the emergence of C.J. Uzomah as a legit threat at TE. He was a guy who was on the squad for years and had little to no real signs of big play ability. Bringing in Hurst who seems to have acclimated quickly in camp provides a guy at that position who I’m hoping provides a higher upside as a play-making TE with Uzomah heading to New York. That to me will be one of the most interesting things to see how it plays out this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I think so.

What’s your record prediction?

15-2.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bengals vs 49ers. Bengals finally break the curse. Why not?

Micah Pueschel, Iration

San Francisco 49ers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Niners are an extremely talented and well-rounded team this year. The defense will be excellent and the offense will rest on the shoulders of Trey Lance.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think they can reasonably win the NFC West and advance deep into the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Charvarius Ward was a great pickup. The Niners added by keeping Deebo.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is Super Bowl. Floor is injury-riddled 9-8.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Lance and Bosa are obvious picks. Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk are two very possible breakouts.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Niners vs. Bills.

Niners win baby!!

Michael Buble

Seattle Seahawks

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis is to expect the unexpected. I feel teams like Minny, Philly, and Baltimore will have better seasons while others like Seattle, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay may take a little dip. Now that I’ve said it, the opposite will happen.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are to get through a season with less injuries and COVID cases. Last year was crazy.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Seattle lost their best-ever offensive player and presumably their best defensive player too. I think we may be in a little bit of pain this year. Here’s hoping I’m wrong. In Carroll we trust!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling for the Hawks is .500 and floor is the first pick overall!!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts will be interesting. Can’t wait to see what happens in Philly.

Will they make the playoffs?

Philly? Not sure but I would love to see it!

What’s your record prediction?

The greatest part of the NFL is how volatile it is. Any given Sunday, baby! I won’t even try and make a prediction…

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Uhhhh. Maybe Rams again? And Buffalo? It wouldn’t surprise me if Brady proves us all wrong somehow, someway! All I know is that I love it! Let the games begin!

Paul Janeway, St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Miami Dolphins

What’s your prognosis for the season?

This year is the make-or-break year for Tua. I feel like he has all the tools to have a great year under new head coach Mike McDaniel. They upgraded the offensive line with Armstead and added one of the fastest receivers in the NFL with Tyreek Hill. The defense is solid. I feel like if the Dolphins are going to make the playoffs this is the year though their division is tough this year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think making it to the playoffs is a reasonable expectation. I would love a playoff win.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I mean the Dolphins had one of the better offseason with acquisitions. They added Terron Armstead at left tackle who was one of the top free agents on the market and a big need for them. Anytime you add someone like Tyreek Hill to your team that is a huge get. The Dolphins did a really good job in the offseason.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for this team has to be an AFC Championship game appearance. The floor to me is a .500 season. My biggest concern is the division. The Bills are Super Bowl favorites, the Patriots are the Patriots and I feel like the Jets could be really good defensively. It’s going to be fun to watch.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think Jaylen Waddle is someone to keep an eye on. I think Tyreek Hill is going to demand a lot of attention from defenses so that will open up Waddle to catch more passes. I am a huge Alabama fan. I have watched Waddle since he was a senior in high school. He could be in for a big year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I believe the Dolphins will make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

My record prediction is 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My Super Bowl prediction is Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Bucs with the winner being the Buffalo Bills.

Ryan Cabrera

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Cowboys are definitely gonna contend for the NFC East, but gonna be tough, now that the Eagles got A.J. Brown, they are gonna be better than last year. You could argue that the Cowboys aren’t as good as last year in terms of talent on the roster because they made very few moves in the offseason. We also just lost Tyron Smith for the season, so the O-line is already gonna be compromised!!

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Cowboys can win the NFC East because the division really isn’t overly strong. The Giants are still gonna not be good, the Commanders are a sub-500 team. So it’ll be the Cowboys and the Eagles, and if things roll the right way, the Cowboys will be able to win the division. Or at least snag the Wild Card spot.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

As a Cowboys fan, it stinks! Every offseason teams are making improvements through free agency, I mean the Rams seem to add EVERYONE! And because of the Cowboys’ lack of properly navigating the salary cap, they very rarely make an impact move in free agency. The draft could be a positive but there’s also question marks. Tyler Smith isn’t considered a first-round pick. Sam Williams is gonna have to prove himself on the defensive side. Jaylen Tolbert can be a nice addition, and he’ll end up playing a lot early in the season as long as Gallop is hurt. But as a fan of the cowboys, remembering the days that we used to sign big-time free agents like Deion Sanders, its disappointing that we rarely do that anymore

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling would be the NFC championship game. Unfortunately don’t think this roster is good enough to get to the Super Bowl, the defense has gotta play out of its mind, and the offensive lines gotta play out of their heads….especially without Tyron Smith.

The floor is probably a team that’s 8-9 or 7-10 that is around 500 and doesn’t make the playoffs!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tony Pollard! the cowboys don’t have great depth at wide receiver esp. while Gallop is sidelined w a knee injury. Tony showed that he can be a playmaker, Zeke is another year older. So if they utilize Pollard in the slot laying out as a receiver and becoming a bigger part of the offense, maybe that’ll hide some of the Cowboys’ deficiencies outside of CeeDee Lamb and Gallup.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I think one way or another, the Boys will pull it out and at least make the playoffs!

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Buffalo Bills v. Tampa Bay Bucs. Buffalo wins.

Jeremy Spencer, Semi-Rotted, Ex-Five Finger Death Punch

Arizona Cardinals

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Cardinals always seem to be on the cusp of having a good year, but ultimately by the end of the year, they find a way to fuck it up. It’s either a key injury at the wrong time or poor leadership on the field. My prognosis is the same. They’ll have glimpses of being great, but lose to a Detroit Lions or something and end up missing the playoffs

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope now that Kyler Murray got his paycheck, he’ll actually lead this team and not sulk on the sidelines when things get tough.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We couldn’t really get much because there’s no money. We got “Hollywood” Brown at WR, but can he stay healthy?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Floor is last place in the West, the ceiling is a wildcard spot in the playoffs

Who’s your player to watch this year?

“Hollywood” Brown. He’s the guy that’s supposed to step in DeAndre Hopkins’ absence.

Will they make the playoffs?

I don’t think they’ll make the playoffs. They didn’t upgrade the offensive line and if Murray is running for his life all year, he’s gonna get hurt.

What’s your record prediction?

7-10.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Rams vs Chiefs. Rams win again.

David Cook

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The rest of the AFC West does seem to have closed the gap a bit, but I still feel like it’s gonna come down to KC and L.A. The Broncos COULD make some noise, but I just have a feeling that whoever comes out ahead between the Chiefs’ offense and the Chargers’ revamped defense will win the division.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The only way KC doesn’t make the playoffs is if injuries come in droves. Past that, I think it’s reasonable to look at them as Super Bowl contenders. Depends on how the new additions contribute.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I liked the JuJu Smith-Schuster pick-up a lot at first. Then liked it less when KC traded Tyreek Hill. Now, with MVS and Skyy Moore, I’m back to loving the move.

I think they had a great draft. Moore, George Karlaftis, and Pacheco are the ones I’m most excited about.

And Bryan Cook. Now I don’t have to spend extra on personalized jerseys, which is nice.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is Lombardi No. 3 for KC.

The floor is just missing the playoffs. But I think that only happens through the injury bug.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The obvious answer seems to be Skyy Moore. It looks like KC is going to utilize him as the new Tyreek. I’m also interested in seeing how the RB room shapes out.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

I’ll say 13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m gonna go with Chiefs vs. Rams, with a KC win.

Shane Told, Silverstein

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The usual soap opera that takes place during most Cowboys seasons will probably happen again. There will be drama at the RB position and I think head coach Mike McCarthy is going to be on pretty thin ice. They’ve lost some big pieces, and it will be up to some of the young stars to really show they’ve taken steps forward. Otherwise, I think they take a bit of a step back.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s going to be tight, but I think they can win the division, and hopefully, once they get there they can actually play up to their potential. It seems like Dallas folds when the pressure is on. If they don’t do that, they have a chance to make a deep playoff run. It’s a tough schedule though, so these divisional games are going to become even more important.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It’s been very disappointing as they lost way more than they gained. Losing Amari Cooper hurts, especially with new guy James Washington breaking his foot and will probably miss half the season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think at best this team could win 12 games and at worst could only win eight games. Injuries to a few key guys could really hurt them. They are pretty thin, especially at offensive line.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Micah Parsons / Trevon Diggs / the rest of the defense. Those 2 guys showed immense talent last year and if they can take the right steps forward, Dallas could really surprise people with how good their defense is. Otherwise all eyes are on Dak to see if he can find chemistry with the new receiving core and put some points on the board consistently.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think they do. Their only real competition is Philadelphia and I still think they have way too many glaring holes to be a real contender.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Buffalo vs Dallas.

Buffalo Wins. 24-17.

Kevin Skaff, A Day To Remember

Minnesota Vikings

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Vikings heading to the Super Bowl. No question.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Vikes go deep in playoffs with the new coach. Comes back for Super Bowl next year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I liked the addition of Za’Darius Smith for pass rushing and Ed Ingram on the O-line. As of this moment, preseason trades just started. We’ve released both our backup QBs and traded some picks for WR Jalen Reagor and DL Ross Blacklock. I wouldn’t mind seeing a secondary addition and maybe one more OL.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling? We win the chip. Floor? We go 9-8.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Justin Jefferson. Duh.

Will they make the playoffs?

100%

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

This is tough because the season hasn’t started yet. But I’m going Bills vs. Vikes. Vikes win. Cuz I can dream! Lay off me. Skol!

Alex Gaskarth, All Time Low

Baltimore Ravens

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I said this last year, and then unfortunately the Ravens were bit by the injury bug, but I think this team is stacked with potential and built to win more than they lose. If the team can stay healthy this year, the Ravens will be a team to worry about for any opponent. They’re filling in some missing pieces and there is some unproven talent at certain positions, but this team has enough grit and enough merit to compete with anyone.

What are your reasonable hopes?

This season should see the Ravens re-establish a dominant run game, which will take a bit of the pressure to “make something happen” off Lamar’s shoulders. I think Lamar will silence a lot of the naysayers with a cleaner and more consistent pocket, and some great route runners on the up and up. Lamar will shine in his transition from “young QB” to veteran team leader.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

As always, the Ravens drafted with the highest value in mind and added some true grit and “day-one” talent. Kyle Hamilton is poised to make an immediate impact and the front office stacked the safety position with knowledgeable veterans to compliment his current skill set and elevate him as the 1st round pick. Likely looks dangerous so far in pre-season, and the clever acquisitions at DB and D/O-line will, at the very least, provide some needed versatility and depth on the roster.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I will again admit my bias, but the ceiling always feels high with the Ravens. The organization is irrefutably well-run and they consistently compete, even during the harder-to-stomach seasons. If they can stave off the injury bug at key positions where it truly makes a noticeable difference, there’s a very solid floor and nowhere to go but up.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I said it last year, and sadly things didn’t play out due to injury, but J.K. Dobbins is a rare talent and will be a problem if and when he’s on the field at full speed. His field awareness is crazy, and his ability to shake or absorb a hit and keep going is reminiscent of Ray Rice in his prime. I hope we get to see him shine this season.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. This team competes. I have a hard time betting against the Ravens, especially in a division that has teams going through some major shake-ups.

What’s your record prediction?

I predict the Ravens to win 12.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

This might’ve been my prediction last year but I’m going Ravens vs. Packers once again- birds on top!

Kameron Marlowe

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think this season is going to be one of the best seasons yet. There is a lot of great new talent on the field.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hope for the season is for less injuries and less closer games.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I feel great about the Chiefs’ new assets Skyy Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster are hopefully going to be great new weapons.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think this could be a Super Bowl year for the Chiefs but at the very least they will make the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch this year is Skyy Moore I’m excited to see how he will fit into the Chiefs system.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Chiefs will definitely make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

The Chiefs will most likely go 14-3.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think the Chiefs and the Packer will match up in the Super Bowl this season.

Trey Miller, Cherie Amour

Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I don’t think the Steelers will be terrible, but I don’t think they’ll be very good either. They’ll struggle to run the ball and stop the run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I still think it’s reasonable to hope that they could be a Wild Card playoff team.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m actually pleasantly surprised by what I’ve seen from Mitch Trubisky so far. That’s starting to look like a pretty good signing.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling, I’d say 12-5. Floor, 7-10.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Whoever ends up being QB1 is the guy to watch simply because he isn’t Ben Roethlisberger. It’ll be the first season since 2004 that doesn’t begin with Big Ben as QB1.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Broncos/Niners with Denver coming out on top.

David Mclean, Nervous Eaters

New England Patriots

What’s your prognosis for the season?

A challenging year lies ahead, Buffalo is a better team top to bottom and the Dolphins are improved just within the division. In addition, they have some strong teams to play on their schedule, the Packers, Raiders and Bengals.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully a winning season, nine wins, and development of rookies and second-year guys.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think their recent drafts have hurt them, few guys have stuck and even fewer are impact players. Roster building has suffered. Never mind the departure of “ol’ number 12”

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling, a Wild Card spot and one and done most likely, unless they got a favorable draw, then two and done. Floor, sub-.500 record, out of the playoffs and the coaching experiment at offensive and defensive coordinators unravels

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Mac Jones. It’s all about Mac Jones. The team mismanaged the Brady transition and now they are all in on Mac, or have to start a new search for a QB. If a new search is required the rebuild will extend for several years or beyond.

Will they make the playoffs?

My sense is they will not, but as a lifelong fan, hope springs eternal! Mac Jones makes strides, guys step up, the Patriot Way, prevails (a bit).

What’s your record prediction?

I think it will be either nine wins and eight losses but a strong case for the flip of that, (eight wins, nine losses)

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I hope it’s the Bucs and Brady vs. the Bills, well, we all know who wins that one don’t we?

Scott Phillips, Alter Bridge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers with Tom Brady at the helm. Yes, he’s the grandfather of the NFL. This is most likely his last year, no matter what happens. Super Bowl, or 9 and 9. I think they’ll make a deep playoff run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think the Bucs make a playoff appearance and ultimately win the NFC South division solidifying Brady’s place as the GOAT.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think the most positive additions are Julio Jones and Russell Gage on offense. Julio has been in the league for a long time. Injured within the last season or two, but is always a threat. Gage is in his first few years, but proved in ATL he’s in the WR1 conversation. Add that to playmakers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin … That’s a really good WR room.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling would be winning Super Bowl LVII …. The floor might be a first round out.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I like Russell Gage honestly. I think he’s going to be a great receiver for Tampa Bay. Julio will make his mark, but I bet Russell could be WR2 by the end of the year. Kyle Rudolph at tight end is what everyone wants Gronk’s successor to be, but I’m cautious that he’ll get the same looks. Of course, the world will be paying attention to Tom Brady this season.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. I think the team is too good to not make it again this year.

What’s your record prediction?

I’m going to say 13-5 going into the playoffs.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think the Buffalo Bills finally put it together this year. Of course, as a homer and it’s tough to not believe in Brady, I’ll choose the Bucs. Broken tables and boat parades, what could possibly go wrong?!?

Matt Sallee, Pentatonix

Baltimore Ravens

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Ravens are a well-constructed team riddled with injury last year. I think healthy we have just as good a chance as anyone. Especially with an amped-up Lamar Jackson playing for a contract.

What are your reasonable hopes?

If we’re healthy I think at the very least we win the division.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Absolutely love Isaiah Likely. He’s gonna have a hugeeee year and be an awesome asset for the offense.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Lamar Jackson and the offense is gonna be electric! Going back the 2019 MVP offense with some upgrades and he’s more mature.

Also our secondary is gonna be an absolute no fly zone!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Ravens vs Rams.

Worth Weaver (All The Pretty Things / He Is Legend)

Carolina Panthers

What are your reasonable hopes?

I have the highest of hopes that we will make a playoff appearance this year due to the acquisition of Baker Mayfield at QB and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, an addition of great talent on the offensive line, improved special teams unit, and one of the best returning defenses in the league from last year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Baker Mayfield is an intense competitor, and if he stays healthy can bring exactly what we need to our struggling offense. Mayfield is looking to D.J. Moore to have a repeat 1,000-yard season receiving, and this opens the door for Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard in the backfield to move the ball on the ground effectively. We also picked up Ikem Ekwonu as our sixth overall pick in the draft, and he adds a much-needed boost to our offensive line with his size and incredible speed.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling would be the Super Bowl baby, and the floor looks like a .500 season with injuries being a major factor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Christian McCaffrey without a doubt is always a pleasure to watch move the football, and having that refreshed OL and Mayfield taking the snaps will open up McCaffrey’s game quite a bit. His health is an issue due to the amount of touches he gets, but I predict McCaffrey showing up and having a banner season. He’s the toughest player on the field, and his performance is always electric and exhilarating.

Will they make the playoffs?

I predict a playoff berth this year if all of the pieces of our offense click, and our defense retains the same intensity and dominance from last year.

What’s your record prediction?

The Panthers finish the season with at least 10 wins, and Matt Rhule gets to keep his job.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

That’s incredibly tough to predict this early, but I would love to see the Panthers win their division and play the Broncos for a Super Bowl rematch from 2016. We are still sad about that one, but it would be awesome!

Hoodie Allen

New York Jets

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I am a cautiously optimistic Jets fan. I am looking forward to a time when the NFL draft isn’t our Super Bowl. We have a difficult schedule but I’m gonna say an outside look at the playoff berth is my wishful prognosis.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Just to play competitive football in the winter and to see leaps forward from all our young players!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Laken Tomlinson was probably the biggest organization and we definitely need that OL to be strong and gel to protect Zach so I think he will bring unquestioned leadership to our offense.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The realistic ceiling this season is probably a Wild Card berth and floor is picking in the top 3 of the draft.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Elijah Moore and Sauce Gardner. I think both have Pro Bowl potential.

Will they make the playoffs?

They better!

What’s your record prediction?

8-9 or 9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs Rams. Bills for the win!

Peter Vriones, Keep Flying

New York Giants

What’s your prognosis for the season?

This is a season for New York Football Giants that a lot of players will need to prove themselves. I don’t think any reasonable Giants fan expects to make the playoffs. This season will be about who’s staying, who’s going, who’s contracts are being renewed, and who’s being traded away. No excuses, just results. Put yourself out there on the field, give it your all, and let’s see what happens.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m hoping to win six games this season. I think that’s reasonable. I think this is an offense that, when used correctly, can be explosive. We have the ability to upset some good teams. In fact, I think we’re going to kick the Cowboys’ ass on thanksgiving. Not that that’s anything to really brag about, they suck too.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We have a very new offensive line to protect Daniel Jones, which I think will help his decision-making and timing, which has been poor the last two seasons. Guys like Evan Neal will open up holes in the line to let Saquon Barkley run through the defense like a gazelle. Expect some good things out of the offense this year, as long as Daniel Jones keeps his head straight and stops throwing stupid interceptions.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling, to me, for the Giants is a 9-8 season. If we end up with a winning record, the season will be an absolute success. The floor is ending up with another three-to-four win season, and not being good enough for anything, yet not being bad enough for a good draft slot.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

QB Daniel Jones is THE player to watch this year. He has better protection, and better weapons, capable enough to do great things. He’s got a healthy Saquon Barkley to lean on, and a rebuilt O-line. If things aren’t looking good by Week 4, the Giants have an eager Tyrod Taylor looking to rekindle his role as a starting quarterback in the NFL. My father and I went to training camp today and watched them. Tyrod looks very very good. Daniel Jones on the other hand? Nervous. We’ll see what happens!

Will they make the playoffs?

Hell no! Absolutely not! I’m hoping we can even come in third behind the Cowboys and Eagles in the NFC East.

What’s your record prediction?

6-11. I think we’ll win some games we shouldn’t have, and lose some games against bad teams. I wouldn’t be surprised if we beat the Packers and lose against Washington at home. That’s just the way it goes.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs-Packers. Even without Davante Adams, I think Aaron Rodgers takes them to the super bowl, and I think they’ll fall short to the Chiefs. I’ll take Kansas City by 3 in a thriller.

Jesse Dayton

Houston Texans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Hold your horses ya’ll…with Lovie Smith being promoted to head coach, last season limping to a 4-13 finish and quarterback Davis Mills in his 2nd year we are taking baby steps to rebuild. It sucks, but we have to be patient.

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Reasonable hopes? Who’s reasonable when it comes to losing? If we can stay out of our own way, not make too many mistakes, and be the underdogs of our first 11 games we might shock everyone and make it to the AFC South. Who knows?

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We signed some strong rookies. Darius Anderson and Jalen Camp, but the jury’s still out.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is dumb luck and we make it to the AFC South. after last year I don’t wanna even think about the floor!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Obviously Davis Mills who has looked sharp throughout OTAs. Kenyon Green who should improve our running game. Derek Stingley has superstar potential if he can stay healthy.

Will they make the playoffs?

Have no idea if they’ll make the playoffs…cautiously optimistic.

What’s your record prediction?

Anything will be better than the last two years!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Houston Texans fans are woken up from our nightmare by sports commentator Al Michaels screaming “you did it! you did it! you beat the Rams!”

Craig Campbell

Atlanta Falcons

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think it’s gonna be a great season! I’m particularly interested in keeping up with the Colts seeing as they have a legit QB1 now.

As it is every year, my hopes are for the Falcons to make the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Marcus Mariota is an interesting addition. I have a feeling he’s gonna flourish under Arthur Smith.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Our ceiling would be winning the NFC South. The floor would be going 8-9.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m excited to see Kyle Pitts. It’s his sophomore year and I can’t wait to see how he can build from his rookie year.

Will they make the playoffs?

I definitely hope so.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

L.A. Rams vs KC Chiefs with the Rams winning.

Dave Hause

Philadelphia Eagles

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think it will be a great regular season. Defense and new offensive weapons will help, and I think we win the division. But in the playoffs we will need to see Hurts take another step. He will have to put us on his back with his arm – it remains to be seen if that can happen.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Division title and a trip to the NFC title game.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think they’ve been great, let’s give Howie the credit he deserves. The talent is there. Brown was a huge pick-up at WR. The defensive line looks pretty fierce.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor is 6-11. The ceiling is a trip to the Super Bowl (we have high hopes as Philadelphians).

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s gotta be Jalen Hurts. How he plays will determine it all. Can he anticipate throws this year?

Will they make the playoffs?

Yep.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles vs Chiefs. Eagles of course win.

Tim Hause

Philadelphia Eagles

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I have a good feeling about this year. The Birds have loaded up on the defensive side of things and have a pretty cushy schedule. I’m expecting them to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable? We don’t do reasonable here! This is Philadelphia! Super Bowl or bust! Just (sort of) kidding. I think it’s reasonable to expect the team to win the division and win a playoff game.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am fired up at who the Eagles added this offseason. We have not had a wide receiver with the talent of A.J. Brown since Terrell Owens was here. Sounds crazy to compare the two, but it more speaks to how bad the receivers have been for a while. The draft class also has the chance to be special.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is the NFC Championship game, and I’d put the floor on nine wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

A.J. Brown. There hasn’t been a receiver of this caliber in Philly for a long time. Looking forward to him and DeVonta Smith carving up opposing defenses.

Will they make the playoffs?

They better!

What’s your record prediction?

12-5. It might sound extremely hopeful but this is a combination of having an easy schedule and being vastly improved from last year.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

It will come down to Bills and Bucs. While I would love for the Bills to win, it’s hard to imagine Tom Brady getting to the Super Bowl and losing to a team who has reliably failed to meet the moment in years past. The Eagles are the only team that has been able to overcome that. Tom Brady probably rides off into the sunset with another Super Bowl ring. Ho hum.

Will Pugh, Cartel

Atlanta Falcons

What’s your prognosis for the season?

There’s a lot of change afoot so it’s hard to predict, but I feel like it’s going to be a positive year. Not sure that translates into a good W-L record though. There’s a lot of youth on offense and Mariota is a hungry vet with a lot to prove and probably his last chance to do it. Couple that with a talent like the Ridder in the background and things good be fun….just maybe not real soon.

What are your reasonable hopes?

If we get past .500, I think that’s a great start to the new Falcons.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It’s obvious that we’re in a rebuilding phase. The Matt Ryan era, is over for better or worse, and the pieces can hopefully congeal together versus being built around a player if that makes sense. I like our draft this year. Drake London has breakout potential and I think Desmond Ridder is licking his chops to show what he can do. Honestly, I like Mariota too. Good dude with a solid work ethic. He’s got his old OC as head coach so that could be a big help for him too.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: 11-6.

Floor: 6-11.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think it all turns on Mariota. He’s got mobility at QB that we haven’t had in forever; and with the rest of the speed/agility we have, it could be a very difficult offense to defend. We shall see.

Will they make the playoffs?

No.

What’s your record prediction?

I’m gonna be optimistic and say 10-7 with most of those wins coming later in the season once they’ve had a chance to get on the same page.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Hard to not like the Rams being there again if Stafford can stay healthy, but can Tom Brady produce some magic again? Is Aaron Rodgers gonna “platitude” his way to the big show? Who knows!

Rams/Chiefs. Chiefs by 4.

Paul Ackerman, Giants Chair

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With Davante gone the great worry up here is how the offense will respond. There’s no debate that he’s the greatest receiver in the NFL so it’s a huge loss, but the opportunity for the young guys is there now. We’ll see how they respond. I’m really looking for the defense to control games this year. They are stacked with talent so hopefully the D can keep them in games even if the offense struggles early on.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Just another shot in the NFC Championship. Losing that game in 4 out of 5 tries in the Rodgers era stings, so I’m just hoping for one more shot before he’s gone.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The only free agent they brought in this year is Sammy Watkins so that move speaks for itself I think. But I think they got some really good young receivers in this draft. Watch out for the Doubs kid!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

They have the talent on both sides to go all the way. And the new special teams coach will hopefully clean up the mistakes that cost them last year. There is no acceptable floor with this team. If they don’t finally push through to the Super Bowl this year I think everyone will consider it a huge failure.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The Mayor of Door County, Quadzilla, The Quadfather, whatever you want to call him – AJ Dillon is a beast and I think this is the year he really breaks through.

Will they make the playoffs?

It’s the NFC North. The competition is Chicago, Detroit, and Minnesota. What do you think is going to happen?

What’s your record prediction?

12-5. NFC North champions.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My only wish before I die, I just want to see Green Bay vs. Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Jackson’s brother throws two no-look picks, and Green Bay wins 38-24.

Chris Wollard, Hot Water Music

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Bucs are swinging for the fences this season (just like the last two), ’cause our time with Mr. Brady is coming to an end.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The playoffs should be in reach.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We’ve had quite a few new players arrive that should contribute immediately, and there are some notable names in there – Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Kyle Rudolph join the pass-catchers. Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan join the back end of the D. But I think Shaq Mason might have been our most crucial pickup. Our O-line needs help after losing three starters from last year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is winning the Super Bowl. Floor is getting into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka seemed to have earned a starting spot last season. Now he’ll have the opportunity to really hunt some QBs.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bucs vs. Bills. Bucs win 30-27.

Jason Gerkin, Shiner

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, as a certified professional football doctor, I think it’s going to be a real brawl in the AFC West. But the Chiefs will bring home their SEVENTH consecutive division title.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Honestly I hope they’re healthy heading into the playoffs, and are settled into their new look offense just in time to eat some BBQ Bills and Bengals.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Aw man! I’m stoked! I love some Tyreek Hill, but I think his departure was the right move for both sides. I think defenses are going to be rightfully confounded! Round and round we go, where’s the ball going to go? Nobody knows! So many options now. No really. So. Many. I’m so excited!!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’ve been rolling this question around in my head for a while. The Chiefs have arguably the toughest schedule in the league combined with a pretty newish roster, potentially the best QB, top-of-the-pile coaching, etc…not gonna lie. I still don’t have the answer.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Literally all of them! JuJu Smith-Schuster, Frank Clark, Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all kind of reinventing themselves. Mecole is trying to make that big level up. And the handful of rookies on both sides of the ball have an incredible stage on which to make their marks. It’s a really exciting time to be a chiefs fan.

Will they make the playoffs?

If all the players I mentioned in the previous question even come close to meeting their personal goals, yes!

What’s your record prediction?

I’d love to see them at 13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Nope. I’ve said too much already. No jinxes.

DJ Tay James

Baltimore Ravens

What’s your prognosis for the season?

After suffering the most games lost to injury of any team in the league last season, I expect the Ravens to bounce back with Lamar Jackson under center for a full season and the running game (hopefully) returning to full health.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Jim Harbaugh and healthy Jackson combination has established a high floor for the Ravens. Paired with an improved defense and elite special teams, Baltimore should compete with Cincinnati at the top of the AFC North.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the Ravens’ additions in the secondary. Depleted by injuries last season, the pass defense became a sieve, but the additions of free agent Marcus Williams and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton should stabilize the unit.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Baltimore plans to return to the run-heavy tendencies that led them to the best record in the league in 2019. If Jackson can even approach the efficiency he displayed that year, the team will push Buffalo atop the AFC.

Jackson’s mobile style leaves him at a higher injury risk than most quarterbacks. We saw the doomsday outcome when he missed time last year: without him, the team will languish near the bottom of the AFC North standings.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I can’t wait to see Rashod Bateman step into a bigger role following Marquise Brown’s departure. Bateman has the route-running skills and physical attributes to develop into a true alpha No. 1 wide receiver.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My heart says Ravens over anyone, but my head says Buffalo takes down Tampa Bay and the GOAT to win its first Super Bowl title.

Tyler Bates

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m all in on the Titans. Despite losing A.J. Brown (which is significant), the Titans have made improvements at skill positions while keeping the nucleus of the productive players together. Derrick Henry looks like he is going to have another strong season behind a solid O-line. For Tannehill, it’s a do-or-die season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hopes are a division title and a Super Bowl victory! With Vrabel in his fourth year as head coach, they’ll be a tough team to beat.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I like the Titans’ continuity going into this season. Last season I was concerned that their receiving corps wouldn’t be strong with Julio Jones, and they suffered due to his lack of productivity. Their receiving corps was a mess. This offseason we have seen a mass exodus of free agents moving into the AFC from the NFC. I imagine that some players will elevate their teams overall, but oftentimes what looks good on paper doesn’t translate to more wins.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’m not going to prognosticate but we are currently undefeated this season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine looked good last year. I expect him to have an increase in clutch receptions this season.

Will they make the playoffs?

This may turn out to be the most competitive year in AFC history, but hell yes!

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Titans vs. Rams. I love the Titans, and I am an Angeleno. Titans in a close one.

Myra Gallarza, Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

To destroy the entire NFL league and win!

What are your reasonable hopes?

To be completely honest I hope the Steelers stay above .500 and have a winning season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

With the acquisition of Mitch Trubisky, I have been watching training camp and he has been performing very well with his new team. I’m also excited with our draft pick Kenny Pickett in the quarterback role also. This quarterback position is the hardest role to fill now that (future Hall of Famer) Big Ben has retired.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is making to it the playoffs and win. Floor is making it to the playoffs and go home, losing in the first round.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Chase Claypool.

Why?

Because He is DUE!

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m confident with our offense and with our defense/Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Let’s do an old-school rivalry. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. L.A. Rams.

P.S. our kicker Chris Boswell is kickass.

Jeremy Depoyster, The Devil Wears Prada

Cincinnati Bengals

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m a lifelong Bengals fan born and raised in southern Ohio, so Who Dey all the way! I’m betting they find their way back to the big game and win it this time.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Honestly just seeing Joe Burrow take less sacks and let him do work would be amazing.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We grabbed some great O-line signings, and that should help protect Joe!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is winning the Super Bowl, the floor has got to be taking at least second in the division. They’re just playing too well for anything less.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Ja’Marr Chase without question. He’s such an elite receiver, literally a national champion and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year going straight to the big game. Paired with Joe B, he’s unstoppable.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bengals vs Buccaneers, Bengals win. WHO DEY!

Justin Morrow, Motionless In White

Buffalo Bills

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The prognosis is overwhelmingly good. This team has been built the right way over the last few years and it feels like we’re primed and ready for great success.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think we’re one of the few teams in the league this year that it’s reasonable to say we can, and maybe even should, win it all. So with that said, my hopes are extremely high for the season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think Brandon Beane and Coach McDermott had yet another great offseason. Taking Kaiir Elam with our first-round pick filled one of the few true holes on our roster at CB. Jamison crowder is a sneaky good addition that should have an impact in the passing game. And bringing back Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson for a second stint in Buffalo should really help bolster the defensive line rotation.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

This team’s ceiling is being the most dominant team in the league, that’s a fact. We’ve seen them be that at times over the last two seasons. The question now is can they maintain it for an entire season. Our floor is still higher than many of the other teams in the league so confidence is high.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I don’t think I can pick just one, so I’m gonna pick two. I’ve been impressed with Gabe Davis since he came to Buffalo as a fifth-round draft pick. The dude has turned into a steal and showed what he’s capable of in the playoff loss last year to the chiefs. He’s now our clear-cut number two receiver and I think he’s poised for a big year. The other is James Cook. A great new addition from the draft that should really help in the running and passing game out of the backfield. Something that’s been a bit of a weak spot the last few years.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely, it would take something truly catastrophic for this team to miss the playoffs. *knock on wood*

What’s your record prediction?

The Bills have some tough games on their schedule, the first being week one against the current champs, but I think we come out and win that one in a close game. Overall I predict a 13-4, or possibly 14-3 season.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m picking my team to make the big game, and my heart wants it to be against the Bucs so we can get a bit of revenge against Tom Brady for being a thorn in our side for so long. However I’m gonna go with Bills vs Rams with the Bills finally winning a long awaited Super Bowl.

Rhett McLaughlin, James and the Shame

Carolina Panthers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I have to believe that things will improve from last year, if for no other reason than the only way to go from here is up. One thing is for sure. It has to be different because some key components are different. What’s that saying about trying the same thing and expecting different results? At least we’re not doing that.

What are your reasonable hopes?

What is this hope thing you speak of? Is it reasonable for Carolina Panthers fans, at least for the past few years, to have hope? Anyway, here goes: I’m here to say that I have the potentially unreasonable hope of being able to count our wins on more than one hand.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We’re definitely mixing things up! Obviously, acquiring Baker Mayfield is a big gamble, but it might just the move to turn things around. If he is at full health, I think the timing is right for him to have a breakout season. And, I might be partial, but I know just how good Ikem Ekwonu is, having watched him play for my alma mater, NC State. He’s gonna have to fight for a spot in the starting lineup, but he’s got what it takes.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: 8 or 9 wins and make the playoffs.

Floor: 4 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

McCaffery. He’s the best player on the team. When he’s healthy (God, please let him stay healthy) he is an all-pro caliber player. And I gotta talk about JJ Jansen. We don’t talk about long snappers enough, and this dude has played in all 16 (and 17) regular season games for the Panthers since 2009. That’s 209 games. Every time he bends over and Baker Mayfield places his hand where it counts, think about that. 209 games.

Will they make the playoffs?

If both Mayfield and McCaffrey stay healthy I say they have a 50-50 chance of making the playoffs. How’s that for a solid prediction?

What’s your record prediction?

9-8 and losing in the first round of playoffs to finish 9-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs vs. Packers – Chiefs win.

Jesse Sendejas, Days N Daze/Escape From The Zoo

Houston Texans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Think we’ll do a bit better this year than last, but not aimin’ for the stars. I’d say we’ll win around half our games.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Just hopin’ for some improvement. Our run game last season was garbage. Hopefully, with the help of Kenyon Green and a more solidified interior offensive line, Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce can swoop in and help us out with drivin’ down the field.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Got a lot of new blood. Our new QB Davis Mills has been solid and performed well under pressure at Stanford so got high hopes for him with the Texans; I think Pierce could be invaluable to our run game if they let him have the ball, and Christian Harris, Jalen Pitre, and Derek Stingley Jr. should provide a solid base for our defense to build on. Got a new head coach in Lovie Smith. His record isn’t phenomenal, but the players respect him, so maybe he can be a unifying force this season. They may not all make an impact this year, but the future looks better. Fingers crossed!!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Wanna stay optimistic, but grounded. Probably won’t clinch more than 8 victories. 10 would be pretty great. Just lookin’ for more than the four wins we had last season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Keepin’ an eye on Davis Mills!! It’ll be his first full year in charge so he needs to prove he deserves to be the starting QB. And even if he doesn’t kill it this season at least we got Watson out of our city so that’s exciting.

Will they make the playoffs?

Not gonna bet on it. Ya never know!! But not bettin’ on it.

What’s your record prediction?

8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Even though he’s pushing 50, Tom Brady, right? I mean, ya just can’t ever count him out. Dude’s a machine!! My father-in-law’s a Brady fan from Vegas so maybe he’ll get to see his hometeam vs his QB. Bucs and Raiders.

Lucy Lawrence, Dear Boy

Buffalo Bills

What is your prognosis for the season?

Deep playoff run, hopefully into February.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Winning the AFC east and hopefully a first-round bye/home field advantage for the playoffs. Let’s make the rest of the AFC have to get used to January outdoor playoff football in Buffalo.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions?

Great offseason additions, Brandon Beane (also known as Big Baller Beane) somehow did it again. Von Miller hopefully fixes our pass rush issues and we drafted the Punt God! What more could you ask for?

What is the ceiling / floor?

Ceiling – Super Bowl.

Floor – fighting for a playoff spot.

Who is your player to watch this year?

Gabe Davis, WR.

Why?

Year three in the league, he had the monster playoff game against Kansas City last year with four touchdowns, Josh Allen trusts him and he is primed to be WR2 behind Stefan Diggs.

Will they make the playoffs?

YES.

What is your record prediction?

13-4.

What is your Super Bowl matchup?

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers.

Who wins?

Buffalo Bills (go Bills).

Marc LaBelle, Dirty Honey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Honestly, Tom Brady’s winning another Super Bowl.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes this year are to get to the NFC title game and anything past that is icing on the cake.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think it will be interesting to see what happens with the Bucs center Ryan Jensen. I love the way he plays the game and his fire reminds me a lot of a hockey player’s. It’ll be a huge loss if he’s not on the field. Obviously, the addition of Julio Jones is a great addition to the offense being that Gronk retired, but if Jensen’s absence means Brady has no time to throw the ball it won’t matter who the receivers are.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is the Super Bowl. The floor is the Super Bowl.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think the big player to watch obviously other than Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Tom Brady will be whoever is the Bucs’ starting center. Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett are currently battling it out right now to be Tom Brady’s center if in fact, Jensen’s injury is season-ending. Brady’s also left the team for two weeks during preseason so if I’m speaking honestly there will surely be some growing pains between Brady and whoever winds up being the starting Center. It could make for a rough first few weeks of the season.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Buffalo Bills.

Josh Wills, Story of the Year

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The first 4 games of the season will tell a lot and will probably be the hardest, with all the new faces and talents trying to come together and learn a new scheme there will be a learning curve. The next 4 will kind of make or break the season but I believe the team will come together and play well as a unit. The rest of the season the team will be fine and will be preparing for a deep playoff run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hope is that with all the new additions on both sides of the ball that the team can gel quickly before its too late in the season. Im also hoping the defense will step up more in the run game this year and not let up som many YPC.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I like the addition/ overhaul in the wide receiver group. The additions of MVS and Ju Ju will fill the void left from the production of Tyreek Hill.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling:14-3.

Floor: 10-7.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Love the second pick out of Western Michigan, Skyy Moore. I believe he alone can fill Tyreek Hill’s shoes; he’s fast and has very good hands, he just needs reps and experience.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs and Rams with the Chiefs winning it all!

Coffey Anderson

Dallas Cowboys

What is your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis for the season is that we go three games – minimum – deep in the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m a Cowboys fan. I’m delusional every year. I’m a real fan. I think we’re gonna go to the playoffs. We’re gonna win. The Super Bowl’s gonna come back to Texas every year.

What do you think of the new team’s acquisitions?

I still wanna move McCarthy. I think our receiving core’s dope. I like the new guy. I can’t pronounce his name. It was written like somebody just play was playing Scrabble and they threw everything on the table, but I’ll tell you what, he can catch.

What’s the ceiling?

Our ceiling is as high as we want to go.

What’s the floor?

The floor is what happened last year.

Who’s your player to watch?

Z! Y’all already know Z. This is his year to have a breakout. He’s finally healthy. This is his time. Personal life is in order. That’s my dude.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely, positively, yes.

What’s your record prediction?

It’s always 8-8. We always end up right at there. With the extra game, I would say 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup? And who wins?

Believe it or not, I think the Patriots are gonna be tough. They spent 70 million on their receiving core this summer, but I will go with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Hard to go against Brady. Brady vs. the Cowboys, and we win. Bring it back to Texas – greatest state in the greatest country ever.

Jarret Nathan, Pears

New York Jets

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis teeters between reasonable and dreadful. The Jets have been a consistent letdown, really since Mark Sanchez-led them to those two AFC championship games. I expect a middling performance, somewhere around .500. Zach Wilson still has a lot to prove after a pretty atrocious rookie season. For what feels like the first time in a while, we have some pretty exciting young skill position players. I wanna see some speed from them.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My most reasonable hope is that Zach Wilson proves he can be a reliable starting quarterback in the NFL. And if he can’t it’s just another wasted season. My biggest hope is that they change the God-awful new uniforms. They look like a generically created madden uniform, or a high school team. Hideous. Bring back the retro uniforms full-time. In order to be successful in the NFL we at least need to look like we belong here.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Jets had a famously productive draft this year, taking Sauce Gardner with the 4th pick, Garrett Wilson with the 10th, and Breece Hall in the second round. A lot of analysts had Hall as the best RB in the draft this year, so grabbing him so late, plus adding a potential superstar on defense at corner makes me feel more hopeful than I’ve been in a while, but again, it’s all up to the quarterback play. I don’t think I could stomach many Joe Flacco starts this year. I’m a big fan of C.J. Uzomah, so that pick up is exciting to me.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Hmm, I think the ceiling is simply making the wildcard, the floor is the worst record in the league, which, unfortunately, is still always a possibility. Although in retrospect I’m glad they didn’t get Trevor Lawrence.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It has to be Zach Wilson. We need to know now whether or not he’s capable of this job. The whole offense in general has been pretty stagnant lately, so honestly, I just want to see some synergy and basic effectiveness.

Will they make the playoffs?

Unfortunately, I don’t think so at this point. I like Saleh so far though.

What’s your record prediction?

It will either be 8-9 or 9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The AFC is so exciting, I think KC, Buffalo, and Cincinnati will all be deep in the playoffs again. As cool as it would be to see Buffalo in the Super Bowl I still think the Chiefs make it back. I think Aaron Rodgers’ freakiness leads them to the Super Bowl against KC. KC wins. (Living in Philly I must sneak in a Go Birds somewhere, so uh… Go Birds.)

John Treanor, Tombstones in Their Eyes

Los Angeles Rams

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Given that the Rams won last year’s Super Bowl, and have made some outstanding off-season additions, it is easy to pick the Rams again this year. But having won the championship means they will have the toughest schedule in the NFL. To complicate matters, the NFC West will be very competitive with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals stacked with talent and looking for revenge after the Rams knocked out both in last year’s playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Rams have only gotten better in the off-season adding proven and talented players. Plus they have an outstanding coaching staff, so it is reasonable to expect another Super Bowl championship for the Rams.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)? What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Rams have two big new acquisitions – both experienced players and top tier players – Allen Robinson II at Wide Receiver and Bobby Wagner at linebacker. Allen Robinson has a knack for the endzone and as we saw last year, he has a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who knows how to win the big games. Wagner will run one of the best defenses in the game with Jalen Ramsey and David Long on the corners and one of the greatest defensive players ever to play the game at tackle, #99 Aaron Donald.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m waiting for my Allen Robinson custom-made jersey to arrive. He is big – 6’2” and 220 pounds – and fast and best of all he scores touchdowns. Not to mention, Cooper Kupp will be drawing enough attention from the defense that Robinson should find himself open with a quarterback who likes to spread the ball around.

Will they make the playoffs?

Despite the toughest schedule in the NFL and playing in perhaps the most competitive division in the game, the Rams will make a deep playoff run, all the way to the Super Bowl in Phoenix.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4, including wins at the NFL Opener against the Buffalo Bills, in Green Bay against the Packers in late December, and at home on Dec. 25 against Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Rams v. Chargers, with the Rams winning by three points.

Parker Gispert, The Whigs

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I predict the Titans beat out the Colts to win the AFC South, win a thriller against the Bills in the Divisional Round, and get revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals by upsetting them in the AFC Championship.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is that we use last year’s disappointing early exit in the playoffs as a motivator to play our best games under the brightest lights this post-season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Losing A.J. Brown seems worrisome but I like us drafting Treylon Burks and trading for Robert Woods from the Rams. The heart and soul of this Titans offense is Derrick Henry and Woods is one of the best-blocking receivers in the NFL which should help our already formidable running game.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is winning a Super Bowl and I’d put our floor at missing the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Yulee, Florida’s own Derrick Henry is THE player to watch this year. The guy has dominated every level of football he’s played so far and I predict this will be his best NFL season to date. He rushed for more career yards in high school than anyone ever, won the Heisman Trophy / won the National Championship in college, and then led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. I think he’s the most dominant and exciting player in the NFL and will carry the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance this season.

Will they make the playoffs?

I feel good about us making the playoffs and think Ryan Tannehill deserves more respect than he’s been given since last year’s anticlimactic finale. With the help of last season’s NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, I think Tannehill grows from his performance in last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals and leads us to the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The Tennessee Titans defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ to give Music City its first Super Bowl victory.

Chris Berado

New York Giants

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, things have been tough in Giantsland for a while now, and no rational person expects much more this season than a restart that puts things in a better direction. There’s talent there and what looks like a good draft, so it’s really gonna be about getting the culture turned around and building the consistency that The Giants have always been known for.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Ha! “Reasonable?!” That’s funny. Fortunately I am not bound by reason or logic so I believe everything could break right and the Giants could make the playoffs. That’s the reason you watch the games. Well, that and the game day Bloody Marys.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Thibodeaux looks like a good draft pick and could be their first serious pass rusher in years and they have FINALLY addressed the O-line issues by bringing in some actual adult professional men to try and hold things down, but mostly I think the story is the duo of new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll. I am a lifelong Giants fan and have great respect for the Mara family and the way they have done their business for the last 97 years (!) (full disclosure, I went to high school with the Maras and was friends with several family members – good folks!) but I think they made a smart move going outside the organization for once. The NFL moves fast and you have to stay on the cutting edge. These guys have the kind of résumés that make me hopeful.

The ceiling/floor?

Best case in my mind is a playoff game. Worst case is they just break up the team, cancel the season and sell all the jerseys and footballs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Really, the whole key is going to be finding out if Daniel Jones is the real deal. You can not compete in that league without a very good to elite QB and he hasn’t really had a fair shot yet (see O-line issues above) and he’s finally got some talent around him and needs to make it happen. Also, it’s do or die for RB Saquon Barkley … they both need to stay on the field and justify their surprisingly high draft picks.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I don’t see anything that could possibly go wrong.

What’s your record prediction?

They’ll definitely have one…

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cincinnati has gotten better … NEVER bet against Tom Brady, so Tampa Bay…

Winner: Cooler Uniforms goes to the Buccaneers…

Billy Nally, The Wrecks

Indianapolis Colts

What are your reasonable hopes?

Win the division and make the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the move the colts made this offseason, got a vet QB, some much-needed defensive line help and DB help.

The ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling would be a Super Bowl win and the floor would be a losing season or miss playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jonathan Taylor, simply because he’s better than everybody. Super smart player and amazing to watch.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes 100%.

What’s your record prediction?

13 wins.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Colts vs Bucs. Colts win 31-24.

Keith Carne, We Are Scientists

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Even-keeled, steady growth that allows the Packers to maintain momentum going into the playoffs. Essentially more regular-season losses than we’re used to seeing, but we’ll still win the NFC north. It’s unreasonable to ever think your team won’t be plagued by injuries — the Bucs and Ravens had their seasons ruined by injury last season. GB responded so gracefully to their injuries last season, but it wasn’t the injuries that killed us. It was obviously our weakness on special teams, our softness against the run (and the Shanahan scheme), and that funny thing we call momentum. For whatever reason, Green Bay always seems to peak near the end of the regular season, and can’t carry their momentum through the playoffs. I think we’ll be less dominant at the outset because of the Davante Adams trade and the new offensive coordinator — we’ll have a lot more adjusting to do W/R/T offensive scheme. But that’s why the team’s decision to double down on defense this offseason is such a master stroke. Our biggest obstacle within the conference is the Vikings — expect us to split our games against them. I think the games against Tampa Bay and Buffalo (at least with the info we have now) are a coin flip. We’ll also drop two games that we shouldn’t because of the new offensive adjustments. Other than that, I’m optimistic about our season since we’re playing the NFC East this year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

After three consecutive 13-win seasons, none of which led to a Super Bowl appearance I’m sort of hoping for a 12-win regular season. I would say 11, but again considering our in-conference out-of-division opponents are the NFC East, I’m optimistic for that extra win. Maybe we can get our post-season loss over with in the regular season. I’ve got my eyes set on our game against Tampa on Sept 25 to satisfy this. Maybe if we lose to them in the regular season it will unveil their game strategy enough to upset them in the playoffs — like a reverse of our 2020 season. It depends on how our receiver corps responds in this post-Davante [Adams] season. Seems like David Bakhtiari will be out for a good stretch of this season too, though this wasn’t much of an issue last season. I’m hoping now that Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs, he’ll take more risks this season. His play the last few seasons — as incredible as it has been — has been very risk-averse except when it’s needed to be (last 40-seconds of that SF game last September). I think his conservative play that protects against interceptions is another reason why we lost against SF in the divisional round of the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the way Green Bay approached this year’s draft. Shoring up our defense is essential — it’s what killed us in 2019 (lack of linebacker talent) and 2020 (lack of safety/cornerback depth). Drafting two intelligent and physical players from Georgia was a great call (especially because they’re already used to working together). Because we lost our number-one receiver, Davante Adams, we’ll have a lot of offensive adjustments to make, so it makes a ton of sense to firm up the defense which was average last season. Conversely — and because of the Adams trade — it makes a lot of sense that GB is throwing darts at the receiver board. Sammy Watkins, though he’s an older player could be a great weapon for the team. Plus he’s got a lot to prove, and that type of player tends to excel when the spotlights come up at Lambeau (like Rasul Douglas last season). I’m really excited to see Christian Watson’s development but considering his lack of high-level experience (he played for ND State which is a non-FBS school) and his history of drops I think we’ll have to wait until late in the season or even next season to really see significant production from him. The fact that we also drafted two receivers in later rounds — Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure makes me VERY happy. Doubs already seems to be making waves at training camp. I do wish we’d go out and get Odell Beckham too though. Injury aside, if he could step into action for us in late November, he’d draw lots of coverage which would help open up opportunities for our other receivers.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is the Super Bowl. Floor is taking a Wild Card spot in the playoffs as second place in NFC North behind the Vikings and getting knocked out in the divisional round again.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

ROMEO DOUBS. He’s one of our rookie wide receivers, drafted in the fourth round. This cat has been making waves at training camp for the last two weeks and absolutely LIT up Packers family night. He really knows how to explore space between coverage joints in defenses. And he is FAST. I can’t believe he was still available in the fourth round. I think Christian Watson might have a higher career-spanning ceiling, but he seems like he has a little too much development to be a true threat this season (especially when considering the fact that he’s currently on GB’s PUP list), so Doubs’s floor is much higher.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. The only way that doesn’t happen is if Rodgers gets injured.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5 regular season. 15-5 heading into the Super Bowl.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Considering what a bloodbath the AFC West is this season, I’m calling the AFC for the Bills. Their defense just looks too good with the addition of Von Miller. And they have Josh-freaking Allen who has just become a madman the last two seasons. I’m saying Packers take it 27-21.

Arthur Rizk, Sumerlands

Philadelphia Eagles

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I believe the forecast for the season will be much better than the last for the Birds. Being year two of post-Wentz/Pederson dispirit, I believe last season the chemistry was just in the beginning stages. I’d say maybe a 12-5 record?

What are your reasonable hopes?

Well my only reasonable hope is to win the Super Bowl. I don’t know about your town but we aren’t exactly so warm and loving here. The last time we won the super bowl (when we mortified New England with our backup quarterback), it was like the twilight zone here in Philly. People opening doors for each other / people saying please and thank you, I loved the general increase of happiness in the city. Hipsters and OG neighborhood people celebrating together sharing hot dogs. Football can bring a whole city together!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am very very pumped on the two big acquisitions we have made. Defensive end Jordan Davis is going to make a hell of a difference. He is killing right now in the Joint team practices and I thought it was a badass move to trade up to get him. On the offensive end of course A.J. Brown offers the birds some consistency in the WR position.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I am psyched to watch Jordan Davis but really I am looking forward to seeing how Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith rock together this season. Also thrilled for the most prolific defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to have signed back with us, I am a massive fan of his evil work. on the field!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

What I want and what I think are two separate things. I’ve heard a lot of chatter about it being Bills over Bucs but I think somehow Green Bay will make it to the super bowl this year and will take the Bengals. My theory being that when enough people say a team are the guaranteed win it gets into their heads, especially in the 2020s.

Eddie Spaghetti, Spaghetti & Frank/Supersuckers

Seattle Seahawks

What’s your prognosis for the season?

You know, I don’t really know. After I heard that Russell Wilson went to the stupid Broncos, I haven’t dared to look into what to expect. I just want them to beat those goddamn Rams.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope that Pete Carroll is assembling the most badass defense the league has ever seen and no team scores a single touchdown against them all season long. That’s reasonable, right?

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think it stinks that Wilson is gone and that Uncle Rico is the new quarterback.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl/Last place.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Uncle Rico.

Why?

Because he could throw that ball over those mountains.

Will they make the playoffs?

With the new defense keeping all teams out of the end zone? I can’t see any other result.

What’s your record prediction?

17-0.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Hawks/Jets. Hawks win 3-0 Go Hawks!

Reid Cain, Hayley and the Crushers

Denver Broncos

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As a lifelong Broncos fan, I feel a bit conflicted. On one hand, the Broncos have pulled off what could be a Peyton Manning-era like move in picking up a proven franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. However, the team was purchased by the people who own Walmart so that makes them a bit tough to root for. They have a new coach so that is always a question mark when it comes to chemistry and team direction.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I would hope they make the playoff but with the Chiefs and the upstart Herbert leading Chargers in the division, I think it’s going to be an uphill battle for sure. Wilson will certainly translate into more wins than the last few seasons, but it’s a strong division.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m excited about Russell Wilson despite his reputation, he’s fun to watch play. I’m not so excited about the Walmart owners being part of something I grew up enjoying.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – The playoffs (probably a very short run)

Floor – Head coach question mark resulting in midseason changes and more inconsistent leadership.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The Wilson to Jeudy combo. Jeudy is a talented guy and fun to watch, at least in the few games he has been healthy for.

Will they make the playoffs?

Ugh, I want to say yes but I wouldn’t put my money on that.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Not the Broncos. Probably the Chiefs.

Victor DeLorenzo, Night Crickets/Violent Femmes

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Every new football season brings hope and curiosity about how The Green Bay Football Packers will once again bring the Lombardi trophy back to Titletown. Packer fans the World over always approach a new season with love and confidence in our beloved team!

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes for the Pack this year are that they will play fast and smart and that the team will not be plagued by too many injuries.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m very happy about Romeo Doubs being added as a new target for Aaron Rodgers and I think that our Defense might finally be up to snuff compared to our mighty defense traditions of the Past Glory Days!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m always curious to see how Aaron Rodgers steers the Pack and if he can remain healthy for the entire Season.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Packers will definitely make the playoffs!!!

What’s your record prediction?

Many wins and few if not any losses.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The Green Bay Football Packers will defeat any team they confront in the Super Bowl. ALSO, I’m a lifelong Packers fan and I once had the great honor and pleasure of sitting in Coach Vince Lombardi’s kitchen in Green Bay when I was 9 years old !!!

Darwin Meiners, Night Crickets

San Francisco 49ers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I expect the 49ers to compete for the Super Bowl this season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

This team is better than the team that barely lost the NFC Championship last year to the eventual Super Bowl winners. You want to assume that Trey Lance will be better than Jimmy G but I’ve watched football a long time and it’s hard to win at QB in the NFL.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Charvarious Ward is a great player and will greatly improve their defense that had issues with big-game receivers. Ray-Ray McCloud is an interesting signing too because he’s so explosive and speedy. You never know with guys like that paired with a strong armed quarterback and a great offensive play caller.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Expectations are high for this season with much pending on Trey Lance’s development at QB. Ceiling is Super Bowl winners and the floor is missing the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Trey Lance, without question, is the player to watch. The team invested a lot to draft Lance and it will be interesting to see how well he can play this early in his career. He does have a year of learning under his belt and has a very talented team and coaches around him.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

49ers defeat Buffalo.

Serengeti

Chicago Bears

What’s your prognosis for the season?

A year that gets you excited about the future. New roster, new coaches, new GM and zero expectations. We can stop literally being the bad news Bears and start playing like an overachieving group of misfits run by Walter Matthau. Which makes sense because our new head coach is the nephew of the late great actor. Is that true? Maybe not and no, but who cares because the foundation of the team that hosts and plays in the 2028 Super Bowl at lovely Arlington Heights Portillos X Walgreens collab Super Stadium starts forming now.

What are your reasonable hopes?

A standout year for Justin Fields with him maybe getting an All-Pro alternate nod. The biggest hope is new batch of underdog fan favorites that will come and go but you’ll occasionally see their obscure jersey being worn out in public. See: Hunter Hillenmeyer, Raymont Harris, and Chris Zorich.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Bears had no cap space going into this year so I wasn’t expecting much. The biggest acquisition would be the new coaching staff. The greatest acquisition is our team has an acronym philosophy. H.I.T.S. It stands for Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and Smart. A good acronym can change the world. See: KRS-ONE, SCUBA, and PAKISTAN.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is beating the Buffalo Bills on a snowy Christmas Eve. The floor is Chicago having to forfeit all home games due to Soldier Field turf monster being deemed unplayable.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Equanimeous St. Brown. Why? He is 6’5”, his father was Mr. Universe, and his name sounds like a prophet or a heel wrestling manager from the ’80s.

Will they make the playoffs?

Most likely not, but the NFC North has no true favorite. The Vikings are still mediocre, the Lions will Lions, and the Packers are being led by a fella more geared for making podcasts about death experiences on ayahuasca than winning a Super Bowl.

What’s your record prediction?

Six wins. Anything under that and it’ll be difficult to be optimistic about next year.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs Cowboys. Buffalo wins. Redemption after 30 years.

Matt Simon, Voxtrot

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With our division seeming a little weak this year, I’d be shocked if we didn’t win at least 10 games. What that means for our playoff chances is a little more unclear, but I’m hopeful we’ll sail through and win our division. It all depends on how strong the Eagles show up. They’re looking pretty stacked this season with Jalen Hurts at the helm. Going to make for a fun Christmas Eve game if they’re both still in the hunt by that point!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Getting past the first round of the playoffs would prove a lot to both the league and the fans, and I’m hoping we can make it happen. I’m from Austin originally, and most years there’s a real similar feeling being a Cowboys and a Longhorns fan. We’re always so close yet so far away!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Assuming he stays healthy, I’m really excited to see how Anthony Barr will impact our pass rush game. With Dan Quinn finally bringing some consistency to the Defensive Coordinator role, we’ll have a more experienced and dialed in defensive system for him to plug into. As far as what we’re still lacking, CeeDee Lamb is the lone experienced receiver with Washington and Gallup injured for the start of the season. Hopefully, Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown can mind meld with Dak and make some magic happen.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Of course I’d love to see them get a ring, but realistically, competing in the NFC championship may be the ceiling for us in 2022. As for the floor, to watch them earn 10 wins in the regular season and then be squeezed out of the playoffs would be pretty disappointing.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Micah Parsons! With his size, speed, and versatility, I’d say he’s the most fun defensive player to watch in the whole league. With Barr filling in the LB role, he ought to have room to roam and make some impressive plays. After his beastly showing against the Broncos in the preseason practices, he seems primed for some highlight reels.

Will they make the playoffs?

If they can figure out the receiving game early in the season while we’re short-handed, and also settle on a kicker who can make some clutch plays, it’s hard to see how we won’t end up near the top of our division. I’m going to say yes with about 90% certainty we make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

I’m going to call it 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think this is the year the Bills dominate the AFC, so I think they’ll be in for sure from that side of the league. As for the NFC, how cool would a Cowboys vs. Bills Super Bowl XXVII 30-year reunion game be? And of course, history repeats itself, and the Cowboys blow it out!

Newski

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Vince McMahon buys the NFL and installs moats with crocodiles around the red zone to catapult ratings. In all seriousness, Packers find new life and the city of Green Bay reunites behind Aaron Rodgers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Aaron Rodgers stops fighting with management. Brett Favre comes out of retirement to be the new kicker.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The loss of Davante Adams will be brutal. The new hot dog stand by the exit of section 251 is a net gain.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

They cannot beat Tom Brady because he is a cyborg and the only reason he intentionally lost last year was to trick people into thinking he’s human. Aaron Rodgers seems to be more zen than ever and the ceiling is probably the NFC championship.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Gilbert Brown.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

The Bears implode as a franchise after former governor Rod Blagojevich endorses the team on his Twitter and they haphazardly get canceled. Packers go 12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Packers vs KC chiefs. Chiefs.

Jerry MacDonald, The Wrens/Aeon Station

Philadelphia Eagles

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The season will be challenging, however, the Eagles may have one of the best offenses in the NFC East if Jalen is more comfortable in the pocket and doesn’t turn over the ball. Eagles can win the NFC East if the team clicks this season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Playoffs. Wild Card. Any flavor of postseason play.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis are exciting and can help propel this team.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl is ceiling if the defense plays out of their minds and Jalen holds onto the ball….but this is a long shot. Floor – miss the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jalen Hurts. It is his first season where some are calling him “a franchise QB” in the media and locker room. He needs to really deliver this season. I think he will.

Will they make the playoffs?

YES.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs. Rams. Bills over Rams.

Logan Stang, Direct Hit!

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As a Packers fan, the prognosis is good and the expectations are always high. Granted, we’ve been lucky enough to have 2 of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game running the show these last 20 years so the bar is always set pretty high. We’re the only community-owned NFL team (had to get it in somewhere) so I guess we hold ourselves to high standards.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think we’ve been at the “Super Bowl or bust” phase of Aaron Rodgers’s career for at least a couple years now. We’ve been awfully close to a championship recently but have inevitably choked in the playoffs. It’s definitely still a reasonable hope though!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Packers rarely spend much in free agency so our new faces usually come via the draft. Our picks this year seem fine but it’s likely not enough to cover our free agency losses (Davante Adams, MVS, Za’darius, Billy Turner, etc). I’ll miss them all dearly.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

As per usual, the season depends on Aaron Rodgers. If he’s around and healthy the whole season, the team will do well. Without him, we’ll likely crumble.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

I hate to keep giving our anti-vax quarterback a platform but it’s Aaron Rodgers. He’s great to watch on the field (MVP the previous two seasons) and there will probably be some drama off the field too (See: broken engagement, weird astrological tattoo, cringey Pat McAfee interviews)! Normally I’d consider Rodger’s admitted ayahuasca use to be kind of cool and unique in an NFL player but unfortunately it’s just not in this case. It just lends to his narrative of not trusting the CDC and medical professionals around the world. It sucks. I mean, as far as quarterback bullshit goes, it could be worse. Let’s see what the representative from Cleveland has to say.

Will they make the playoffs?

Undoubtedly if Rodgers is healthy.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Oh God, I hope I’m wrong but it’s probably fucking Tom Brady beating, I don’t know, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chad Williams, Western Addiction

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Like last season, no reason (aside from injury) that the Pack don’t win the division and make the playoffs. Anything less than that’s an obvious failure with the trippy, Con Air anti-vax league MVP at QB.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Making the Super Bowl just seems out of reach for one reason or another. Faulty play calling, nerves, horrendous special teams, cold weather hampering the passing game, all of it. The pieces are there, but it seems to me the game planning has been lacking, or at least one step behind their playoff opponents.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I like the Sammy Watkins signing if only to add a proven veteran until the rookies can get up to speed, and both Watson and Doubs are very promising. While losing Adams hurts, I actually think it will benefit the overall passing game in the long run, forcing Rodgers to spread the ball out more and not be so reliant on one (albeit HOF-caliber) guy.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor is a first-round exit and the ceiling is an NFC Championship exit. I hope I’m wrong but we Packer fans have been burned too many times.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m looking for Allen Lazard to step it up and claim that #1 receiver spot, but the real position to watch is running back. The one-two punch of Jones and Dillon should be even scarier this year with Dillon entering his third season.

Will they make the playoffs?

No doubt.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills beat the Bucs and Brady finally fuckin’ retires for real.

Joe Pug

Washington Commanders

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The same mind-numbingly mediocre pattern as every other season in the Dan Snyder era. Lots of thinly sourced reports from training camp that coaches are “pleasantly surprised” with the team’s chemistry, and that whoever the quarterback du juor is (by my count we’ve had 23 starting quarterbacks since 2000) “looking sharp.” The season will start with some faint glimmer of competence; maybe a record of 5-3. Fans start to talk themselves into winning the NFC East. Then the freefall begins, gut-wrenching loss after gut-wrenching loss.

What are your reasonable hopes?

There are no hopes that are reasonable when you are a fan of the Washington Football Team, but I will name a hope that doesn’t have the qualifier of “reasonable.” Could we win a Wild Card game? Just one tiny, baby little Wild Card game. The last playoff game we won was in 2005. The iPhone didn’t exist. George W. Bush was just starting his second term. People were still unironically wearing Von Dutch hats. It was another lifetime. We have been without a playoff win since then. Can we just beat a terrible Vikings team in the Wild Card and then get creamed by Tampa in the second round? That’s all I ask.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I was very excited about our third-round pickup of running back Brian Robinson from Alabama. Word on the street was that he actually beat out Antonio Gibson for the starting spot in training camp. Tragically, in true Washington Football team star-crossed fashion, he was shot in a botched robbery in DC last week. Thankfully the injuries are not life-threatening, and I will be sending a few prayers up for his full recovery.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

There is no floor for my favorite team. They have proved that time and time again since their glory days in the early ’90s. But there is a ceiling that they could reach. And that is that the NFL, through one of their various investigations, finds Dan Snyder unfit to own the team and forces him to sell it in distress, a la the Clippers with Donald Sterling a few years back. That is a dream I have often. Otherwise, I’m just a few years away from giving up and buying some purple and black Ravens flags for my car.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I have loved watching wideout Terry McLaurin play ever since they picked him up from Ohio State. He has the capacity for big plays but also brings a level of game-to-game consistency that any team would die for. I was glad to see him secure the bag last offseason and get a nice second contract. The comments that Coach Rivera made about his character during that signing tell you everything that you need to know about him. He is just a lot of fun to root for, on and off the field.

Will they make the playoffs?

No.

What’s your record prediction?

A perfectly mediocre 8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Kansas City vs. Green Bay. KC wins. Mahomes has an improved O-line and I think he’s tired of hearing about Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. He’s going to have a monster season to remind everybody who the top dog is.

Mobley

Buffalo Bills

What’s the prognosis for the team this year?

Great! First task at hand is getting over the sting of losing what was arguably the best NFL game of all time. Time to refocus on a Super Bowl run. Taking care of business in the regular season and preventing a playoff return to Arrowhead this year is a must. The Week 6 rematch with the Chiefs is a chance to exorcise some of last year’s remaining demons.

What are your reasonable hopes for the Bills? What’s their ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: Josh Allen is poised to lead the Bills through the AFC. Their ceiling is finally hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona. Floor: Some people think that last year’s success was the result of a fairly weak schedule. I don’t agree, but if they’re right 11-6 or 12-5 could be the regular season’s final outcome.

Who is your player to watch this year on the Bills?

QB Josh Allen, hands down. The success of the Bills starts with Allen, but a focus for this season was to add playmakers around him, especially in the running back position. The additions of vets Duke Johnson at RB and Jamison Crowder at wide receiver are promising: Johnson will hopefully shore up the RB position and Crowder should give Allen another target as a “big play” option.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup and who wins?

The season ends in February with the Bills simultaneously winning their first Super Bowl and ending the storybook run of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

JC Stewart

New Orleans Saints

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Saints are the dark horse this year. Although no one is taking us seriously for a proper run, I love the attitude coming out of the franchise. People are there to work and have made it clear this is not a rebuild. I’m super excited to see if the new additions can gel and shock people right from the off.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s ambitious, but the top of the NFC South would be amazing. The Buccaneers and Brady don’t look like they’re about to slow down anytime soon, but if we can shock a few teams, then why not? Once we work some of that Taysom Hill magic we’ll be golden.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think its been a big offseason. Tyrann Mathieu would walk onto anytime, any year, and so to get him in a year where we lost two important safeties is huge. Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave are also super important to give Jameis some proper deep options to go out. Trevor Penning seems to be a bit of a live wire in training camps, but hopefully, he can fully harness that aggressive energy and come out swinging this year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – 11-6.

Floor – 7-10.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Chris Olave. He’s been burning players left, right, and center in the videos I’ve seen from training camp, and looks like the exciting, speedy addition we’ve been needing on offense.

Will they make the playoffs?

It’s going to be tight, but I reckon we’ll do it.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs. Buccaneers. Bills win.

Brynn Cartelli

New England Patriots

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Even though I’m still not over Tom Brady leaving for Tampa, I am glad that Mac Jones is quarterback. He’s a Virgo, so you know he’s a problem solver and has been planning for months. Hehe.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully, Mac Jones has an even better second year!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

As an Aries who proudly shares a birthday with one of the best leaders in the history of the NFL, I don’t think Bill Belichick ever throws a random team together. He is very strategic when planning and my dad says that this year is no different. However, if an Aries spies a cute purse or a little sports car, we can be impulsive.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I have no idea what this means. I prefer my ceilings with disco ball lights and my floor spacious for dancing.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m going to say Mac Jones. He has had to fill the biggest shoes in the history of the NFL and survived his rookie season.

Will they make the playoffs?

While I often don’t know what to do with my fingers or toes, they will all be crossed that the Pats make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

Random prediction, 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Tampa Bay vs. Patriots (wishful thinking, I know)…with the Pats winning. I’m loyal.

Chuck McKissock, Classless Act

Las Vegas Raiders

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I am very hopeful for this year’s season! Being a Raider fan my whole life, I’ve definitely been through some tough seasons. But the way recent years have played out, I’ve gotten more excited to see what my boys bring to the table every year. We’ve got some good names this past offseason, and I think this year will be one of our better years.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is at least a wildcard game! I’m not expecting us to make it to the first round of the playoffs right out of the gate. We have to compete with Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson now in our division. But I think we’ll have a very good chance of making the playoffs this year!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think our acquisitions this offseason have been outstanding. Getting Derek Carr more help in the receiving core with his old college teammate, Davante Adams is huge for us. I’m really excited to see what they can do this year. And we can’t forget about McDaniels. He had a bunch of success in New England with Brady, and I’m ecstatic to see what he’ll do for us this year and down the road. I’m ecstatic to see what he’ll do for us this year and down the road.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think we’ll get at least 10 wins this year. I think we have a really good shot at having a repeat of last year, but I’m really hoping we exceed that and give Kansas City a run for their money.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I definitely think this year’s player to watch is Devante Adams. Carr and he go way back to their collegiate days, and the chemistry between those guys is outstanding. Really looking forward to his impact on the field this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

For sure.

What’s your record prediction?

Like I said earlier, I think we have a good shot at having a season like last year. I think we’ll go at least 10-7, but I’m hoping for a better record this time around.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

It hurts me not to include my boys in it this year, but I’m gonna say Rams vs. Bills. Bills win 27-13.

Matt B.

Chicago Bears

Let me start by saying I have always and will always be a Bears fan. Like many teams, we’ve had our ups and downs; but my support for them will never go away. The last time we saw a Super Bowl was in 2006, and over the last decade went through a lot of head coaches. I feel like Nagy is solid, he’s been showing promise over the last few years and really has what it takes to bring a ring home for the city. J. Fields shows a lot of promise too, he has a few things he needs to tighten up on; but as he continues to grow and learn, he’s going to be a force.

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It depends on how the franchise reacts to some of the changes we’ve made from last season. The biggest hurdle is our offensive line. Luke Getsy is a pretty young coach but has a lot of experience. Seeing him take the reins as our new offensive coordinator is a ballsy move for the team. I’m sure his main focus will be trying to give Fields more space and time in the pocket. Which will allow him more opportunities to make plays. Mixing things up a bit with some of the more seasoned players like Cody Whitehair and Michael Schofield along with some of the new guys like Braxton Jones and Doug Kramer would make for a great season. All in all, I think things look good.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m hoping the Bears make it to the playoffs this season. Last season was a little shaky; however, I think things are trending in the right direction. J. Fields is gaining a lot of experience and has seasoned QBs like Peterman and Siemian to show him the ropes. Along with the fact that we have one of the best defenses in the NFL. So playoffs seem extremely obtainable this season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think we made some great changes on and off the field as we push forward this season. The goal is clearly to strengthen our offense and take home more Ws. This can be seen with additions like Andrew Janocko as our new quarterback coach, Luke Getsy as our new offensive coordinator, and David Walker as our new running back coach. Along with bringing in guys like Jones, and Kramer. Building a successful franchise around Fields is key. With the ultimate goal being STRENGTHEN OFFENSE, STRENGTHEN OFFENSE, STRENGTHEN OFFENSE!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor would be a repeat of the last two seasons we’ve had, which was average at best. With such a young, hungry team there is no ceiling. The sky is the limit, and a Super Bowl is looking feasible. Crazier things have happened.

Who’s Your player to watch this year?

Kenneth Walker III is an amazing player who just got picked up by the Seahawks. His college ball resume shows that he has a lot of potential as he transitions to the pro level. He’s explosive, not afraid to make quick decisions, and overall I feel he has a high IQ. Above that, he has a good head on his shoulders. I’m excited to see what he does this season. I’m sure he’s going to be a tornado of destruction for the Seahawks on the field.

Will they make the playoffs?

I believe it’s possible for the Bears to make it to the playoffs this season. Our team is one of the youngest in the NFL right now. What they lack in experience they more than make up for in determination, drive, and hunger.

What’s your record prediction?

As I mentioned before, we have a very young team. We’ve always had a strong defense, but our offensive line is lackluster. Unless they tighten up J. Fields is going to have a very rough season. Not to mention we didn’t have the best draft picks. I do see promise in Gordon and Jones. If they still let Gordon start this season, we just have to get the right chemistry between him and Johnson. That’s when the magic will happen. They will start shutting down any and everything coming their way. Having Jones will give Fields more options and opportunities to make plays. However, it doesn’t mean much if our offensive line doesn’t do what they’re supposed to do this season. With all that being said, this is extremely hopeful but I’d like to consider myself somewhat of an optimist. So I’m going with 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

I really believe Chicago has what it takes to go all the way if the right decisions are made on the field this season. I see us facing off against the Buccaneers. Fourth quarter Brady throws an interception which pushes us into OT. J. Fields launches a 40-yard pass to Mooney for the win. Although deep down inside I’d love to see The Bears face off with the Packers. It’s about time we finally gave those cheeseheads what’s coming to them.

Bob Nanna, Braid/Hey Mercedes/The City on Film

Chicago Bears

What’s your prognosis for the season?

A marked improvement with a new coaching staff that can help Justin Fields properly develop.

What are your reasonable hopes?

We actually beat the Packers once.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Not enthused by any of the WR acquisitions. Hopefully one of the rookies pops.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is playoffs via Wild Card and being a contender next year. Floor is dead last in the division. Or the league.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Dante Pettis, if he doesn’t get cut. He has talent but perhaps no discipline so he didn’t see the field too much in SF or NY.

Will they make the playoffs?

Sneak in with a Wild Card spot.

What’s your record prediction?

9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bucs vs. Chargers. Bucs win and Brady actually retires.

Parker Mathews and Bryce Vanhook, Nox Holloway

Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Bryce – Hard to say what to expect because the Cowboys have a tendency to let you down, but once again I feel like we’re in a solid place. Interested to see offensive line improvements and hopefully steps up from guys like Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb, especially with the absence of Amari Cooper. If those things happen, we should be in good shape.

Parker – As a Saints fan it’s been strange in the post-Brees/Payton era, but I think this is the year the Saints find some new identity and stay on their feet. Jameis Winston is poised for a monster year with all the necessary talent around him in guys like Michael Thomas, Kamara, and even Olave the rookie.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Bryce – I’ll limit my hopes to winning a playoff game. Obviously, you always hope for more, but first-round playoff exits have been killer in recent years, so hopefully, we can show that we don’t always underperform when it matters.

Parker – I just hope the Saints make the playoffs honestly. With Tom Brady in the division, the road will be tough, but one or two postseason games would make me happy.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Bryce – I honestly feel pretty good about the new guys on the roster. Tyler Smith and Jalen Tolbert are two draft guys think could make immediate impacts, and Anthony Barr was an underrated signing that significantly improves the LB room. He’ll be another great asset to pair with Micah Parsons and free him up even more.

Parker – The Saints will have some good new talent, especially in Chris Olave. The signings in the secondary will be huge too having Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorenson back there holding it down.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Bryce – I’d say the floor is 9-8. With the division not being that strong, losing more than 8 would be a severe disappointment. The ceiling is probably in the 13-4 range. Most people would probably scoff at that prediction, but on paper, they have a good chance of winning any game they’re a part of.

Parker – The floor is probably a losing record, maybe 7-10 at worst, but hopefully they can surprise some folks and the sky is the limit as far as potential success.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Bryce – Besides the obvious big names, Jalen Tolbert is my player to watch. He’s relatively unknown but has huge upside, especially as a WR 3/4 behind CeeDee, Michael Gallup, and Noah Brown. A more obvious answer would be CeeDee, since he’ll be assuming WR1 duties with Amari Cooper gone. Should be set up for a monster season.

Parker – Jameis Winston is the guy to watch. Easy to say as the QB, but I believe he’ll have a breakout year top to bottom if he stays healthy.

Will they make the playoffs?

Bryce – Yes. I would be shocked if they didn’t make the playoffs, but I always prepare for the worse to limit the sadness.

Parker – I like the Saints to pick up a Wild Card spot. Yes, they’ll be in the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

Bryce – If everyone stays healthy, I’ll predict 11-6.

Parker – I also like 11-6 for the Saints.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bryce – My Super Bowl prediction is Bills vs. Rams, Bills as Super Bowl champions. The score will be 33-30 for good measure.

Parker – Give me Bills vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl with the Bucs taking the W so Tom Brady can ride off into the sunset.

PJ Western

Los Angeles Chargers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Chargers will have one of the best teams in the NFL. When a young player is as good as Herbert is, development happens exponentially.

This is the year he becomes a legitimate MVP candidate. The team around him is solid, so barring injury they’ve got a real shot to go all the way.

Paired with Austin Ekeler, they’ve got an electric offense. He’s going to be a top-three back this year for sure.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonably I think we should expect to see some playoff football in Los Angeles this year. How about 11-6? I believe there will be five players on this roster who are All-Pro this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They needed help on defense, and the additions of Khalil Mack and JC Jackson will go a long way. Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson are not bad either.

I like their draft picks too. Nothing flashy, but Zion Johnson and Ogbannia are tough guys. Isaiah Spiller is a slippery back as well.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor is always disappointing. This is certainly an “any given Sunday” division now that Russell Wilson is on the Broncos.

The ceiling is the conference finals. The Super Bowl seems like a reach, but that’s why they play the game on the field.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Josh Palmer could get a lot of looks this year. He’s put in a lot of work this offseason and being on the field with Herbert makes being the 3rd or 4th option a sneaky threat to have some big games.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Rams vs. Bills (Rams win).

Andrew Denham, Dirty Streets

New Orleans Saints

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Even though Brady is coming back. I still feel we have a chance to be the dominant force in the NFC South. I’m still not sure if Jameis Winston is 100% healthy, but I do know we’ll have a capable offense around him.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully, clinch the division and make a playoff appearance.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think having a new head coach always leaves room for anticipation. But having been under Sean Payton for all those years I have confidence in Dennis Allen. Plus we just added Jarvis Landry and drafted Chris Olave. Our receiver core is pretty stacked.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Man, with there being so much immense talent in the league, I just hope we can win the division and slide into the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m really looking forward to Michael Thomas returning this season. He was the No. 1 receiver in the league in 2019 and the greatest receiver the Saints franchise has ever had. And coming off an injury and not so active last season, I have a feeling he’s gonna be hungry.

Will they make the playoffs? What”s your record prediction?

Ha my optimistic side says we’ll still be dominant in the division and we’ll go 12-5, but with our QB situation and Brady coming back, I hope we can pull 8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchups/who wins?

Cincinnati vs. Packers. As a Saints fan, it’s great to see a long-standing team get their time in the sun. And with that new O-line, I think Burrow and The Bengals have a good chance.

Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster, Muscadine Bloodline

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Gary: Titans all the way.

Charlie: Titans Super Bowl or bust.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Gary: For the guys to make playoffs.

Charlie: Playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Gary: I think what Titans have going on right now is pretty great. Excited to see what they do this year with their roster.

Charlie: I like the quarterback pickup Malik Willis. I think he will bring out the best in Tannehill.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Gary: Ceiling – a winning season and take it to the super bowl. Floor – anything short of the playoffs.

Charlie: Super Bowl/ 10 games.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Gary: Derrick Henry always, he is superhuman

Charlie: Derrick Henry and Robert Woods

Will they make the playoffs?

Gary: Without a doubt.

Charlie: Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

Gary: 14-3.

Charlie: 13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Gary: Titans v Rams – Titans take it all.

Charlie: Titans/ Rams – Titans win!

Amy Jack

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for the season?

There are question marks at receiver with injuries right now, and the trade out of top receiver Amari Cooper and DE sack specialist Randy Gregory.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hopes would be for rookie and new receivers to come on strong enough to reach the playoffs like last season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions?

Sam Williams, edge rusher “plays to the whistle” — can he take up where Randy Gregory left off? John Tolbert, can he fill the void of Amari Cooper? Anthony Barr, four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, can he be the game changer to take Dallas to the Super Bowl?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

11-6 and 8-9.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch is WR Michael Gallup. I have season tickets, he has been clutch in addition to CeeDee Lamb, my Oklahoma alma mater.

Will they make the playoffs?

I believe so!

What’s your record prediction?

9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My wild and wandering guess — Bengals vs Panthers.

Russell Dickerson

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I love my Tennessee Titans, so every year I am hoping for a Super Bowl win. As a longtime Titans fan, I know that my boys are gonna grind and help bring home some new jewelry to Nashville.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Super Bowl or bust.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Tom Brady would have been tight.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: Super Bowl W.

Floor: AFC Champs baby!!!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Always my boy Taylor Lewan. He is such a fierce player on the field and I can’t wait to watch my boy win that ring!

Will they make the playoffs?

Without question.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers. Titans win in OT and we shotgun Spotted Cow and eat cheese curds to make the loss hurt that much more!

Greylan James

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Titans have a similar season to last year. With a reasonably new receiving core & the departure of A.J. Brown, I think it may take a few games for the offense to really begin to click. But with a workhorse like Derrick Henry in the backfield, I think we have the ability to always keep the score close because of our run-heavy offense.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope our defense can keep other teams from scoring fast. Since our offense relies on our run game working, if our defense can keep the other team’s offense off the field, I think we win a lot of games this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The departure of A.J. Brown felt like a blow. But we retained other key pieces and added some new tight ends which felt like a missing piece last year. Also, I’m excited to see Treylon Burks hit the field.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Honestly, I think the ceiling for the Titans is like last year. AFC Championship or Super Bowl. There’s no reason this team can’t get back to where it was last year. The floor is not winning the AFC South. The Colts seem like they can be competitive this year in that regard, so that is a tad worrisome. But I feel confident.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Treylon Burks. A lot’s riding on him, can he fill A.J. Brown’s shoes? Can he be explosive from the first snap?

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I hope the Titans are in the Super Bowl so they’re my heart pick. But if I’m betting my own money, I think the Super Bowl is Bills vs Rams, with the Bills going home with the Lombardi Trophy.

Steve Moakler

Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m not expecting it to be a standout season for the Steelers… Think there’s gonna be a lot of focus on rebuilding with Big Ben out of the picture and no clear franchise QB in the pocket. However, with Tomlin at the helm and the winning culture he’s developed, I still think they are gonna show up to play. I think a .500 season is likely.

What are your reasonable hopes?

If we can get some solid quarterback play and rely on our run game and defense, I think there’s a chance we can make it to the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I know we probably won’t see a lot out of him this year, but I’m excited about Kenny Pickett. Love the hometown story around him and I think he could potentially be a great long-term investment for the team.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is making it to the playoffs, and the floor is coming up shy of a .500 season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Najee Harris. He was really exciting to watch last season and I think that he’s gonna step up big this year and move into more of a leadership role now that he has his rookie season behind him.

Will they make the playoffs?

I mean, I’ve gotta go with yes… I think it’s gonna come down to the wire, but I think we’ll squeak our way into the post-season.

What’s your record prediction?

8-8-1.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bucs and Bills. Bucs win.

Casi Joy

Kansas City Chiefs

What’s your prognosis for the season?

A lot of changes have taken place this offseason! It will be interesting to see how things shake out. I think my team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in a good place to be competitive. Our offense is in a good place, and the defense has improved with some big additions. Despite the tough schedule, I think the Chiefs are well positioned to be one of the best teams in the league yet again!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think if our players can stay healthy, the Chiefs are capable of making a deep playoffs run. I don’t think it’s crazy to think that they can make it back to a fifth consecutive AFC championship game! Hopefully with a better result than last year. We’re all still crying over that one!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think every Chiefs fan was a little bummed when we learned that Cheetah (Tyreek Hill) was moving to Miami. He is crazy fast- and obviously a huge asset to our team. But I am excited to see what JuJu Smith-Schuster has to offer. He may not be as fast as Tyreek, but he has tons of experience and talent to make up for that. The Chiefs also picked up Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling aka “The Law Firm.” I think he is going to be a great addition for Patrick Mahomes to throw to. And he’s also lightning fast! For defense, I am excited to see if Justin Reid can fill Tyrann Mathieu’s shoes at safety. He was great in Tennessee! The Chiefs’ defense could definitely benefit from his talent.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think as long as we have Patrick Mahomes, we are in a boom or bus scenario. I think with a little luck, we are a Super Bowl contender. Our conference is pretty tough this year, so as much as it pains me to say it, we will have a tough battle on our hands to make it into the postseason.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Patrick Mahomes, duh! He’s so exciting to watch. This is his fifth year as a starter, with plenty of weapons and protection. Most quarterbacks start to hit their stride around this time/age. It’s crazy to think he can be even better than he already has been!

Will they make the playoffs?

With a little luck, I think they are a shoo-in. If anything, I definitely think they can secure the Wild Card spot. The AFC West is suuuuper tough this year.

What’s your record prediction?

I think this will be one of the toughest years, as KC has the toughest schedule in the whole league. I hope I am wrong, but I think 10-7, and we limp into the playoffs before we hit our stride.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs get revenge over the Bucs in Tom Brady’s last game ever! 27-24!

Donice Morace

Dallas Cowboys

What’s your prognosis for this season?

Let me preface by saying, I’ve been a Cowboys fan since I was in the first grade…through thick and thin. So I’ll be frank, I’m not thrilled with the direction they are going, but will always root for them. However, I think the Cowboys will win the NFC East division again this year. It may be the weakest division in the league.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I would be thrilled to win a playoff game this year. This year’s team doesn’t seem to have the talent last year’s team had, but that’s what I’m shooting for. Oh…I’m also really hoping for better playcalling.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Let’s say thereof. They didn’t really address the depth problem at left tackle in free agency or the draft. The starting left tackle stays injured half the season every year, so that was disappointing. And the wide receiver room looks pretty bleak after trading away most of the talent there. They did acquire James Washington, but he’s already broken his foot in camp. Jalen Tolbert was a decent pick-up in the draft, and he’s going to have to step up quickly. I thought for sure they would’ve addressed these two issues a little better than they did.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is a solid playoff team. And even if the wheels come off, their floor would still be division champions. Gotta love the NFC East.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Micah Parsons…He’s so disruptive on the defense from the edge, and really fun to watch. They’ll need that disruption to get off the field on third downs and to cause turnovers.

Will they make the playoffs?

Sure, I believe they will. Not sure how deep they’ll go.

What’s your record prediction?

I have the Cowboys going 11-6 this year. It’s a brutal beginning of the schedule, but I think they’ll gel and roll off enough wins to get to 11 wins. They’ll need to go back to being a running team… shorten the game by grinding out the clock and play tough defense.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup? Who wins?

I have the Bills and the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl with the Bills winning in a shootout.

Sean Van Vleet, Blame My Youth

Green Bay Packers

What’s your prognosis for the season?

There’s a whole lot of talk about uncertainty in receivers right now because of losing Davante. It’s hard to be confident in any rookie until we see them on the big stage, but that doesn’t prevent me from having a very bright outlook for 2022.

A.J Dillon and Aaron Jones have been building something very, very special with Aaron Rodgers. I’m calling them “triple A.” You think not having Devante is gonna cause a breakdown in the offense? Nah, help is on the way. For the other side of the ball, the defense has made some solid additions to an increasingly turnover-savvy unit. The stat sheet might not show it, but the 2021 group, even without a lot of our injured first-team stars, created a hell of a lot of opportunity for our offense last year when the game was on the line. Prognosis: Triple A +

What are your reasonable hopes?

I make a mean chili for every Packer game, and I reasonably hope to be making a big ol’ pot of it on February 12, 2023.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Offense gets the glory, but we desperately needed depth on defense to win more games. It’s a brutal season with the extra game added last year. We saw way too many injuries to our starting defense. So I like the addition of DT Devonte Wyatt and LB Quay Walker to help bolster the squad.

For offense: As a fan of his, I would like to peacefully watch Davante Adams do his thing in Vegas without that gut punch of regret in my stomach. I have high, high hopes that Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will light things up just enough to make that the case. I also love the addition of Sammy Watkins as a vet, along with Randall Cobb, to provide a little experience for the otherwise young cast of receivers.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Can’t put a ceiling on a team with the reigning year-after-year MVP. However, there is a floor. And it looks like a quiet ride home from the NFC Championship game again. But I believe in psychedelics. I hear they stay in your system forever so I’m thinking the neural pathway to the Super Bowl in our MVP’s brain just took a little while to clear. I expect more magic from him this year.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch is Jaire Alexander because we didn’t really get a chance to see him last year. But we got Rasul Douglas out of it, which is truly my “player to watch.” What’s his role going to be this year with Alexander back and Stokes coming off a very solid rookie season? Is he gonna get the shot to give Trevon Diggs a run for his money in INTs?? Time will tell. Either way, I’m glad he’s wearing green and gold.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m more concerned with “will they make the Super Bowl?”

What’s your record prediction?

I predict Matt LaFleur keeps his 13s rolling strong. 13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I have a lot of friends who are Titans fans. So not only do I selfishly want Packers x Titans in the Super Bowl, but I actually predict it will happen. And duh, the Pack win.

John Schreffler, Yelawolf/Sometimes Y/Shooter Jennings

Detroit Lions

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Detroit Lions seem to have a potential for greatness but a history of disappointment and misery. The Lions weren’t expected to do much last season and they didn’t. Injuries to the offensive line and just basic lack of talent did not help their cause. They were four or five plays away from winning four more games and the same away from winning only one. That said, they were in more games than they weren’t as they were fourth best in the NFL at covering the point spread at 11-6. Look for those spreads to be lower this year. They may even be favored in a game or two. The team seems to play hard for head coach Dan Campbell and after watching Hard Knocks they seem to have great team chemistry and focus. The Lions are slowly but surely building a focused roster from the ground up. They have a lot of young questions on the defensive side of the ball and if players like Okwara, McNeil and Okudah can take a step forward they could be quite competitive. The full offensive line never played a snap together all of last season but will start this season healthy. That is their greatest strength and have the potential to be a top 5 rushing team with a top-eight overall offense.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is that they have a top 8 offense. The O-line has a triangle of strength in Decker, Ragnow and Sewell and guard Jonah Jackson quietly made the Pro Bowl last season so running the ball should be their bread and butter. They should win the time of possession battle against most teams and keep their defense off the field. If DJ Chark can be the player that he was pre-injury and Jameson Williams comes back healthy it will give The Lions much-needed improvement at the receiver position and some downfield shots as well.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Lions did very little in the free agent market but drafted two of the top 10 prospects in the draft with Hutchinson and Williams. If Hutchinson can help this D line get to the quarterback quicker then all of a sudden the defensive backs have an easier job and you’ll see more rushed throws that lead to incompletions and interceptions. They were third to last in 2021 with only 30 sacks and only had 11 interceptions which was 22nd in the league. That needs to improve if they want to be competitive. Last year they drafted two defensive tackles within their first three draft picks and this year they drafted two defensive ends within the same picks. It’s nice to see that they have somewhat of a plan in building this defense rather than just taking the shiniest toy as they have in the past.

Jameson Williams was perhaps the fastest player in the NCAA last season and could be one of the fastest in the NFL. He also has great hands and a pure love of the game. With the secondary inching up to stop the run Williams could find himself torching defenses often.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

After watching the first episode of Hard Knocks I wanted to say that they could win 13 games because I was so fired up but that’s not realistic. There would have to be quite a few surprises on the defensive side of the ball for that to happen. However the NFL is structured so that teams can turn things around quickly and The Lions could be a prime candidate for that. Every season over the past 10 a team has gone from worst in their division to first. The Bears seem to be a complete mess, The Vikings are chasing their tails with Coaching changes and The Packers still have an aging Aaron Rodgers but have done little to improve their roster and lost their number one offensive weapon in Adams. The ceiling could be the Lions winning the division. It’s not likely but stranger things have happened.

The floor is the SOL (same old Lions). Injuries, late-game mistakes, lack of focus and poor game management have a long history in this organization. The fate of The Lions relies on Goff more than any other player on the team and if he gets injured I don’t think Blough can do much to help the Lions win any games. 2-3 games at best without Goff. Let’s hope he doesn’t get injured.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The player to watch this year is Jared Goff. It is a make-it-or-break-it year for him. If the Lions do well he will most likely sign an extension but If he does poorly The Lions could be quarterback-shopping come 2023. Like him or not he is a solid pro. He is entering his seventh season and won’t be 28 until October. Call me overly optimistic but I believe his best years are still ahead of him and I look for him to have a top 15 QB kind of a year and within reach of 4,000 yards. It’s his second season on a team and offense catered to his strengths so I’m looking for him to have a better-than-expected year. The receiving corp has taken a genius step forward and the O line is healthy (for now.)

Will they make the playoffs?

If the injuries are a minimum, if Jameson Williams comes back healthy and is as advertised, if DJ Chark can be as good as he has in the past and the defense can overachieve and force a handful of fourth-quarter turnovers they could possibly make the playoffs but I don’t see that happening. That’s a lot of “ifs.” The defense still has too many holes and too many questions surrounding their play and the offense is not strong enough to do it all on their own.

What’s your record prediction?

Vegas has the over/under set at 6.5 wins. I’m optimistic and I think the Lions will be 8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

In the AFC, I believe The Buffalo Bills will avenge their 13-second collapse and make it all the way to the Super Bowl. They have the right combination of high-power offense and good defense. Josh Allen is a top-tier quarterback now and a leader that the team is behind. Look for the Las Vegas Raiders to surprise some folks though.

In the NFC, I really don’t know what to say. As difficult and uncommon as it is for teams to repeat Super Bowl appearances The Rams look like they could do it. The core of the team is returning and they even added a few pieces. Barring Stafford’s elbow being seriously injured I think they have the best chance.

The Buffalo Bills are my prediction for 2022-2023 Super Bowl champs.

Chris Margarite, Time

Philadelphia Eagles

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Jalen Hurts takes the extra step forward to becoming the franchise quarterback. With the addition of A.J. Brown, Hurts now has multiple weapons to work with along with a well-balanced running game. The defense remains questionable but the talent is there for a deep playoff run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Eagles take advantage of the easier portion of the schedule and are 5-0 when Dallas comes to town in Week 6. Cowboys underachieve, Eagles take a two-to-three-game lead going into the second half of the schedule where it gets significantly tougher.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

By acquiring A.J. Brown, the Eagles have now provided Hurts with several options for the passing game. On the defensive side, the signing of Haason Reddick gives the Eagles a boost.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Eagles have enough weapons both offensively and defensively to win the Super Bowl this year. It would take a major improvement from the defense along with Hurts playing at Pro Bowl status, but it can be done! The floor for the Eagles would involve Hurts taking a major step back along with the defense underachieving. Worst case scenario 5-12.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

A.J. Brown is the player to watch this season. Hurts to Brown will be a play frequently used all year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

Eagles win the NFC East at 11-6 and make it to the NFC Championship game where they, unfortunately, lose to the Bucs, who will go on to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite my predictions … GO BIRDS!

Jeeezy Obama, BlueBucksClan

Dallas Cowboys

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hope that everybody stays healthy so that I can win fantasy.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I feel like my Cowboys could’ve done more this off-season but it is what it is we should be fine with what we have

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I feel like we have to establish the run early every game, if we can’t do that it will be a long season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

CeeDee Lamb, he’s the guy now so he has to step up and make the big-time plays also rookie CB Dallis Flowers for the Indianapolis Colts!

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cowboys vs Bengals with the Cowboys winning.

DJ, BlueBucksClan

Baltimore Ravens

What are your reasonable hopes?

Take over every season. Hope to just keep everything going the way it is

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Lamar Jackson is the one to watch this year. He’s been doing his thing.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes they will make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6 record.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs vs Rams. Not sure who’d win.