Wayne Coyne Announces Mac DeMarco/The Flaming Lips Split EP
Wayne Coyne has announced a new Flaming Lips/Mac DeMarco split EP. On the as-of-yet untitled project, The Flaming Lips will cover three Mac DeMarco songs, and DeMarco (or rather, “the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble”) will do three Lips tracks. Coyne announced the news on Instagram with a video of him working through Salad Days’ “Chamber of Reflections” on the keyboard. In the post, Coyne tagged numerous publications and fan sites, as well as a random assortment of other individuals and groups including St. Vincent, Reggie Watts, and Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation. No specific information about release date or the rest of the tracklist for the project has yet been announced.
.. workin on Chamber Of Reflections for Mac DeMarco/ Flaming Lips split EP.. we( the Flaming Lips ) doing 3 Mac songs and he ( they.. the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble) doing 3 Flaming Lips songs.. hopefully on vinyl AND cassette..