Wayne Coyne Announces Mac DeMarco/The Flaming Lips Split EP

.. workin on Chamber Of Reflections for Mac DeMarco/ Flaming Lips split EP.. we( the Flaming Lips ) doing 3 Mac songs and he ( they.. the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble) doing 3 Flaming Lips songs.. hopefully on vinyl AND cassette.. #flaminglips #theflaminglips #macdemarco #houstonstrong @macdemarco @st_vincent @stellamaxwell @stevendrozd @stereogum @derek_levi_brown @the_avam @bronchoworldwide @spacefacemusic @wicked_hippie @happyhippiefdn @oczymlody @oliverhibert @vice @leochandler @reggiewatts @sordociego

