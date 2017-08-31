Arcade Fire – “Comfort My Sleng Teng (Geoff Barrow Mix)”

Geoff Barrow remixed Arcade Fire’s Everything Now track “Creature Comfort” for a promo CD single of the song that was included in the cereal boxes that the band made to promote their new album, and today it’s made its way online thanks to ArcadeFireTube. It’s a dancehall take on the song, and thus it gets the dancehall-appropriate retitle “Comfort My Sleng Teng.” Listen to it below.

Everything Now is out now via Columbia.

