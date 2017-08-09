The War On Drugs – “Accidentally Like A Martyr” (Warren Zevon Cover)

Adam Granduciel’s rollout of his hotly anticipated new album as The War On Drugs continues, today with a cover of Warren Zevon staple “Accidentally Like a Martyr.” Granduciel and co. did the song for a promotional Spotify session, following the release of official single “Strangest Thing” late last month. That track, as well as “Holding On,” come from A Deeper Understanding, due out on Atlantic on August 25. Listen to the Zevon cover below.