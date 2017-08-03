Watch Solange Perform With Incubus in New Orleans

Solange only plans to play live at museums, festivals, and now Incubus shows. The alt-rock quintet performed at New Orleans’ Champions Square last night, with a special appearance by Solange to sing “Aqueous Transmission.” The song first appeared on 2001’s Morning View.

Solange is a longtime Incubus fan—earlier this year, when she penned a “letter to her teenage self” for Teen Vogue, she revealed a teenage crush on the band’s lead singer during a “Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase.” Dreams do come true!

Watch fan-shot clips of the pair-up below, and read our recent interview with Incubus on collaborating with Skrillex.

#Solange sings #AqueousTransmission with #Incubus in #NOLA A post shared by docgreene (@docgreene) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

#solange with @incubusofficial 😵what a show A post shared by Michael Fouquier (@thefoodrum) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT