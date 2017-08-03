News \
Watch Solange Perform With Incubus in New Orleans
Solange only plans to play live at museums, festivals, and now Incubus shows. The alt-rock quintet performed at New Orleans’ Champions Square last night, with a special appearance by Solange to sing “Aqueous Transmission.” The song first appeared on 2001’s Morning View.
Solange is a longtime Incubus fan—earlier this year, when she penned a “letter to her teenage self” for Teen Vogue, she revealed a teenage crush on the band’s lead singer during a “Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase.” Dreams do come true!
Watch fan-shot clips of the pair-up below, and read our recent interview with Incubus on collaborating with Skrillex.
aqueous transmission forever @IncubusBand https://t.co/FyhzhwgaRJ
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 3, 2017
Thank you so much for playing with us tonite @solangeknowles ❤️ @IncubusBand #AqueousTransmission pic.twitter.com/807X93d5Xk
— Michael Einziger (@MichaelEinziger) August 3, 2017