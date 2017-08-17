A Nick Cave Quasi-Biographical Graphic Novel Is Coming Soon

Nick Cave of the Bad Seeds and Birthday Party fame will be the subject of a quasi-biographical graphic novel by Reinhard Kleist, Pitchfork notes. It’s called Nick Cave: Mercy on Me, and it’s out September 7. In a statement, Cave called the forthcoming book a “terrifying conflation of Cave songs, biographical half-truths and complete fabulations,” which sounds like a perfectly appropriate way to pay tribute to him. Kleist has previously written illustrated biographies of Johnny Cash and Elvis, two men with whom Cave shares an affinity for all-black outfits. Watch a trailer for Mercy on Me, with some illustrations from the book, below.