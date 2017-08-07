Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D Will Finally Premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Back in 2014, it was announced that Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” would be re-released as a 3-D film in 2015, following a resolved legal dispute between the Jackson estate and the video’s director John Landis. Three years later, “Thriller 3D” will actually premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which begins August 30th. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Landis said:

“We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio bringing it to a whole new level. Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3-D creatively. Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there.”

In addition to the premiere, there will be a screening of the documentary Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which originally aired on Showtime and MTV, but has been out-of-print since 1990. Plans for a wider release are still unknown.

Revisit the original “Thriller” music video below.