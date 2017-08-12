Kid Rock Senate Run Gains GOP Support

We are inching ever closer to a world in which Kid fucking Rock is a viable Senatorial candidate. Although it may have started as a stupid stunt to sell T-shirts, his proposed run has become frighteningly possible, leaving Republicans excited and Democrats, uh, not so excited. (“Shattin’ in their pantaloons,” as the Kid himself so charmingly put it.) And now, Politico reports, America’s premier source of glass dildos has gained the support of a real live super PAC.

Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC formed during the 2016 election with backing from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has issued a statement basically egging Kid Rock on. “We’d be actually very interested in his candidacy,” Steven Law, the group’s president, said on C-SPAN on Friday. “I certainly wouldn’t count him out…The truth of the matter is that he’s done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he’s a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy and he’s a shrewd businessman. If you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.’

According to a poll conducted last month by RealClearPolitics, Kid Rock trailed Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow by eight points. Which is “not a bad place to start,” Law says. Sheryl Crow must be rolling in her grave.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.