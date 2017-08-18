Joe Scarborough Says His New EP Was Influenced by Weezer and M83

Joe Scarborough, in addition to being a former Republican congressman and superficially anti-Trump talking head, is also a musician. Like fellow titans of rock Bon Jovi and Daughtry before him, he has taken his surname as his band name: they’re called Scarborough, and they have a new EP called Welcome to the Monkey House out today. According to a statement from the man himself, the new music is inspired by Weezer–a not entirely unexpected choice for a corny dude with plastic-rimmed glasses, though a little under Joe’s age bracket–and M83. It’s hard to imagine an unlikelier reference point than the second one.

Listen to the new record below, if you’re so inclined. If you can hear the traces of Anthony Gonzalez’s grandiose and emotive synth-pop in these songs, you’ve got a keener ear than me.