Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions Announce Son of a Lady EP, Release “Sleep”

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, led by the Mazzy Star lead singer and My Bloody Valentine’s Colm Ó Cíosóig, have a new three-song EP coming soon. Son of a Lady is out September 15 via Pledge Music, and will be the followup to their November LP Until The Hunter (which features a guest turn from Kurt Vile, among others). Of the title track for the new EP, which will be out in 10″ form, the band said:

“‘Son of a Lady’ is a song we wrote and recorded some time ago and rediscovered it recently by chance. We worked with this really great upright bass player Damon Anderson who we’d never worked with before and I believe it was the first time he’d ever played his bass over a cello part. He was really inspired by Ji-Young Moon’s exquisite playing. It’s a strange and lovely one; just the way we like it.”

The band has released the first single from the EP, “Sleep,” as well; listen, and check out the album art, below.