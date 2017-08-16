Heather Heyer’s Mother Is a Beacon of Strength

Today, the family of Heather Heyer, the counter-protester who was murdered at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend, held a public memorial service for their 32-year-old daughter. Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother, gave a speech that displayed nearly unfathomable poise and conviction in the face of her daughter’s killing, urging listeners to honor Heyer’s memory by fighting injustice and refusing to flinch from uncomfortable truths. “I want you to pay attention, find what’s wrong, don’t ignore it, don’t look the other way. You make a point to look at it, and say to yourself, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ And that’s how your going to make my child’s death worthwhile,” she said in closing. “I’d rather havy my child, but by golly, if I’ve gotta give her up, we’re going to make it count.”

We could use a lot more Americans like Heather Heyer and Susan Bro. Watch Bro’s full remarks via CSPAN below.