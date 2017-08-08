Ed Sheeran Probably Did Not Die in This Week’s Game of Thrones

Tough guy Ed Sheeran had a cameo as singing Lannister soldier in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones last month, inspiring a… mixed reaction. But following Sunday night’s fiery massacre of a Lannister battalion, speculation mounted that perhaps the “Shape of You” singer died a gruesome death at the hands of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon or her Dothraki horde. To find out, Mashable tracked down Matt Shakman, the most recent episode’s director and one of the few people who might definitively know the fate of Sheeran’s character.

“I did not meet Ed Sheeran,” he said. “The idea behind the question is an interesting one and I think the earlier scene that was so great with Arya meeting those Lannister soldiers, where we humanize what those Lannisters are like, that they’re generous with her, only helps this sequence because it helps you feel for the men who are shaking in terror as their death is upon them.”

Shakman went on to say Sheeran and the rest of his merry crew were likely elsewhere in the Seven Kingdoms at the time of the battle. “I don’t think literally those soldiers were there,” he said.

So there you have it: Ed lives, probably.