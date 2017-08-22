DOOM – “Doomsayer”

After the surprise revival of his old crew KMD last week, DOOM continues the ongoing The Missing Notebook of Rhymes series with “Doomsayer.” This cut features a beat from esteemed producer the Alchemist, who recently produced DAMN.‘s centerpiece “FEAR.” Listen to “Doomsayer” below.

The Missing Notebook of Rhymes is a 15-week Adult Swim series that features unreleased cuts from DOOM. The project’s first two songs have featured the late Sean Price and Jay Electronica, respectively.