Of Course Donald Trump Looked at the Eclipse Without Glasses

As anyone who went to grade school or turned on a TV in the last week or so know, you’re not supposed to look at a solar eclipse without safety glasses, because the light of the sun could leave you partially blind. Donald Trump surely knows this too, but that didn’t stop the big doofus from stepping out onto the White House’s Truman balcony and staring straight into that giant sphere of incredibly hot plasma in the sky. The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, had glasses with him, but couldn’t resist a brief unprotected peek.

President Trump sneaks a peek at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/sqhhV93LYF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

At about 48 seconds into the below video, you can hear someone (an aide?) shout “Don’t look!” at the president. He looks anyway.

No word yet on the state of his vision. We can only imagine he’s at least dealing with a pink spot or two this afternoon.