Watch DJ Premier Behind the Decks at NPR’s First Turntable-Centric Tiny Desk Concert

DJ Premier of Gang Starr, who perfected the dusty, sample-driven sound of ’90s New York City rap, is one of the greatest hip-hop producers who ever lived. Recently, he became the first DJ to play as featured musician at NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk series of in-office performance videos. Backed by a four-piece band, he delivered lively versions of classic songs like Nas’s “Nas Is Like” and deep cuts like Jeru the Damaja’s “Da Bichez,” as well as several tracks with his late Gang Starr partner Guru. Watch the 25-minute medley at NPR.