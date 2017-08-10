Cut Copy Announce New Album Haiku From Zero, Release “Standing in the Middle of the Field”

Australian synth-poppers Cut Copy have announced Haiku From Zero, their fifth album and the first since 2013’s Free Your Mind. In addition, they’ve released a single entitled “Standing in the Middle of the Field,” which builds slowly up from a sort of Congolese-sounding thumb piano loop before reaching stadium-sized liftoff about two-thirds of the way through.

Haiku From Zero will be released via Astralwerks September 22. Previously, the band released “Airborne,” a track–with accompanying video–that will also appear on the album. Hear “Standing in the Middle of the Field” below, and see the Haiku From Zero album art and tracklist after that.

Haiku From Zero tracklist

01 Standing in the Middle of the Field

02 Counting Down

03 Black Rainbows

04 Stars Last Me a Lifetime

05 Airborne

06 No Fixed Destination

07 Memories We Share

08 Living Upside Down

09 Tired to the Weather

Album art