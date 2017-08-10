New Music \
Cut Copy Announce New Album Haiku From Zero, Release “Standing in the Middle of the Field”
Australian synth-poppers Cut Copy have announced Haiku From Zero, their fifth album and the first since 2013’s Free Your Mind. In addition, they’ve released a single entitled “Standing in the Middle of the Field,” which builds slowly up from a sort of Congolese-sounding thumb piano loop before reaching stadium-sized liftoff about two-thirds of the way through.
Haiku From Zero will be released via Astralwerks September 22. Previously, the band released “Airborne,” a track–with accompanying video–that will also appear on the album. Hear “Standing in the Middle of the Field” below, and see the Haiku From Zero album art and tracklist after that.
Haiku From Zero tracklist
01 Standing in the Middle of the Field
02 Counting Down
03 Black Rainbows
04 Stars Last Me a Lifetime
05 Airborne
06 No Fixed Destination
07 Memories We Share
08 Living Upside Down
09 Tired to the Weather
Album art