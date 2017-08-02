Craig Finn Tweets and Immediately Retracts Sick Chris Cillizza Burn

Chris Cillizza–a CNN-via-Washington Post pundit with a uniquely brazen willingness to portray politics as a sporting event with no real consequences for Americans who take their lunches at locations other than the Sweetgreen on Capitol Hill–is not exactly a well-liked guy in many corners of the internet. This morning, he tweeted about one of his sympathetic qualities: a fondness for the music of Hold Steady songwriter Craig Finn.

If you told me I could only listen to @steadycraig for the rest of my days, I think I could be very happy — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 2, 2017

Finn, it seemed for a moment, was having none of it.

I think I'd have a hard time with it. https://t.co/cXfGb9tjGo — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) August 2, 2017

Among tweeters who love leftist politics and boozy anthemic indie rock, there was a small celebration. But alas, it was a brief one.

To clarify, I'd have a hard time listening to only myself for the rest of my days…no shade intended. https://t.co/7yzhnbTGRD — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) August 2, 2017

Damn, Craig.