Craig Finn Tweets and Immediately Retracts Sick Chris Cillizza Burn

Chris Cillizza–a CNN-via-Washington Post pundit with a uniquely brazen willingness to portray politics as a sporting event with no real consequences for Americans who take their lunches at locations other than the Sweetgreen on Capitol Hill–is not exactly a well-liked guy in many corners of the internet. This morning, he tweeted about one of his sympathetic qualities: a fondness for the music of Hold Steady songwriter Craig Finn.

Finn, it seemed for a moment, was having none of it.

Among tweeters who love  leftist politics and boozy anthemic indie rock, there was a small celebration. But alas, it was a brief one.

Damn, Craig.

