Camp Flog Gnaw 2017 Lineup: Solange, Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, and More

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw is returning again this fall with performances from the pillars of Odd Future (Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Steve Lacy, Hodgy, Domo Genesis), mensch Vince Staples, and a fairly stacked lineup including Lana Del Rey, Migos, 2 Chainz, Solange, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, Kelela, Mac Miller, Roy Ayers (who appeared on Tyler’s Cherry Bomb), and Lil Yachty. Kid Cudi, who’s rarely performed live since going to rehab for depression last October, will scheduled to do a set as well.

This year’s festival goes down October 28 and 29 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at noon PST. Check the festival’s poster below.