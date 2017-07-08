Watch Eric B. & Rakim Reunite At The Apollo For Paid In Full’s 30th Anniversary

Eric B. & Rakim celebrating 30 years since the release of their classic album Paid In Full at the Apollo Theater earlier. The stage was jammed with special guest performers including EPMD, Ice T, Roxanne Shante, Kool Herc, Slick Rick, Flava Flav, Fat Joe, Special Ed, Mace, Keith Washington, Al B. Sure, Rich Boy, Michael Bivens and many more. 📸: @gregcphotography #ericbandrakim #apollotheater

