News \
Watch Eric B. & Rakim Reunite At The Apollo For Paid In Full’s 30th Anniversary
Eric B. & Rakim’s 1987 classic Paid In Full turned 30 years old yesterday. To celebrate the anniversary, the legendary hip-hop duo reunited onstage for the first time in over 20 years, performing Paid In Full in its entirety at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theatre. They brought out a lot of guests, too, including Ice T, Roxanne Shante, Kool Herc, Flava Flav, Fat Joe; watch below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.