Ty Segall Releases Fried Shallots EP to Benefit the ACLU

Do you like scuzzy rock n’ roll? Do you like supporting civil rights? If so, check out Fried Shallots, a new EP just put out by the immensely prolific Ty Segall. The EP, which is available now digitally and physically on August 25, is being released to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. All profits will go to help fund cases like—to pick just one in these fraught times—a pending lawsuit against the Trump administration for its supposed intentions to ban transgender citizens from serving in the military. Give it a download for $5 or more right here. You have to pay instead of streaming the jams for free, but come on, you bum, it’s for a good cause. The ripping “Is It Real”—that solo!—is worth the price alone.