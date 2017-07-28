During a recent interview with The West Australian, Albert Hammond Sr. dished that the Strokes are working with Rick Rubin. Hammond’s son, Albert Hammond Jr., is, of course, the lead guitarist in the Strokes, and dad has high hopes about the group’s new material, saying, “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy…I’m sure this will be a very successful record.”

There were rumors back in 2007 that Rubin was working with the band, but this may be the first actual collaboration between the two parties. Rubin has over the years worked with a number of aging rock acts, from Weezer to Red Hot Chili Peppers to Linkin Park. The Strokes, believe it or not, are now more or less in that group. Their last release was 2013’s critically-panned Comedown Machine, which, unlike its predecessor, was at least recorded by all the band members in one room.