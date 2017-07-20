The Smiths Announce Deluxe Reissue of The Queen Is Dead

The Smiths have announced a deluxe of their classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead. The double-disc set and CD/DVD box will include a demo version of Louder Than Bombs’ “Rubber Ring” and the band’s first take of “There is a Light That Never Goes Out,” as well a previously unreleased live album recorded at Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts on August 5, 1986 and Derek Jarman’s The Queen Is Dead film.

Morrissey also released a very Morrissey statement about the reissue. “You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve,” he said. “You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with The Queen Is Dead.”

The reissue will be out October 20 on Warner Bros. Listen to “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” and check out the album art and track listing via Pitchfork below.

Disc 1

01 The Queen is Dead (2017 Master)

02 Frankly, Mr. Shankly (2017 Master)

03 I know it’s Over (2017 Master)

04 Never Had No One Ever (2017 Master)

05 Cemetery Gates (2017 Master)

06 Bigmouth Strikes Again (2017 Master)

07 The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (2017 Master)

08 Vicar in a Tutu (2017 Master)

09 There is a Light That Never Goes Out (2017 Master)

10 Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2017 Master)

Disc 2

01 The Queen is Dead (Full Version)

02 Frankly, Mr. Shankly (Demo)

03 I know it’s Over (Demo)

04 Never Had No One Ever (Demo)

05 Cemetery Gates (Demo)

06 Bigmouth Strikes Again (Demo)

07 Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (Demo)

08 The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (Demo Mix)

09 There is a Light That Never Goes Out (Take 1)

10 Rubber Ring (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

11 Asleep (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

12 Money Changes Everything (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

13 Unloveable (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

Disc 3 — Live in Boston

01 How Soon Is Now?

02 Hand In Glove

03 I Want The One I Cant Have

04 Never Had No One Ever

05 Stretch Out And Wait

06 The Boy With The Thorn In His Side

07 Cemetry Gates

08 Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring

09 Is It Really So Strange?

10 There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

11 That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore

12 The Queen Is Dead

13 I Know It’s Over