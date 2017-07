Last year, The Radio Dept. returned from a six-year hiatus with Running Out of Love, a 10-track LP in protest of Sweden’s far-right Svenskarnas Parti. Today, the band have released a new EP called Teach Me To Forget, which includes two new tracks (“Just So” and “You’re Not in Love”), as well as remixes and alternate versions of album tracks “Teach Me To Forget,” “We Got Game,” and “Swedish Guns.” Listen to it below.