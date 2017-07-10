Watch the First Trailer for The Deuce, the New HBO Porn Drama Starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal

The first full trailer for the anticipated HBO series The Deuce, a porn-industry drama starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, was released today. In a move straight out of the most recent season of Fargo (and perhaps, the new Twin Peaks), Franco plays two crooked twin brothers who start working for the mob in Times Square in the 1970s, while the HIV and drug epidemics are growing in the city. Gyllenhaal co-stars as an aspiring porn entrepreneur who transitions into that burgeoning new business after operating as a NYC sex worker.

From the preview, you can see that the ensemble-cast show also features Chris Bauer, of Frank Sobotka fame, and Method Man. It stands to reason that these Wire alums would show up here: The show was created and written by The Wire/Treme/Show Me a Hero’s David Simon and novelist George Pelecanos, who worked with Simon as a writer for The Wire and Treme.

The Deuce premieres September 10 on HBO. Watch the full trailer below.