News \
Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Is Getting a Signature Stratocaster
Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien is getting his own signature guitar as part of a new partnership with Fender, who is launching a Sustainer Stratocaster in collaboration with the musician. As MusicRadar points out, the guitar was unveiled during the Summer NAMM exhibition. O’Brien has been playing his new guitar model during recent Radiohead shows, including at Coachella (see above). The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is scheduled to be released on 11/14 — apparently it’ll be going for around £949, which is about $1228 US dollars. Here’s what it looks like:
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.