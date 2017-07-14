More of Prince’s Music Videos Are Now Available Online

More Prince videos have made their way on to YouTube and Vevo, this time from his pre-Purple Rain era. Dirty Mind’s title track and “Uptown” plus “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad?” from his self-titled sophomore album are now available on the service. The releases come a week after Prince’s Purple Rain videos—including “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy”—made their way to YouTube. Watch the now widely available Prince videos below.