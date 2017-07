The thrilling Philly art-punk quartet Palm explore the deep uncanny valley in the new video for “Shadow Expert,” the title track from a great EP released in June. The video, directed by JP Mayer, features eerily recognizable CGI renderings of the band’s four members, traversing some kind of Trapper-Keeper-cover nightmare world and occasionally taking a break to play their instruments. Watch it below, and read SPIN’s recent feature on Palm here.