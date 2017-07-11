Noel Gallagher Mistaken For Brother by British Olympian Mo Farah

Various well-known British people were at U2’s Joshua Tree celebration show at Twickenham Stadium in London last night, including Oasis’ Noel Gallagher and the British long-distance runner Mo Farah, who won the gold medal in both the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter races in each of the last two Olympics. One person who was not at the U2 concert, though, was Liam Gallagher—and that’s despite Farah taking a photo with Noel and tagging it as Liam.

Farah has updated the post to tag the right Gallagher brother, but I think we can all agree that this accidental trolling of two brothers who notoriously hate each other was the truly correct caption, in a spiritual sense.