Nine Inch Nails Announce Warm-Up Show Next Week

Yesterday, Nine Inch Nails released a new song, “Less Than,” from an EP, ADD VIOLENCE, that’ll be released next week. Its release coincides with the band’s return to the stage — they’re performing at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on 7/23 — and they’ve just announced a warm-up show for next Wednesday night (7/19) in Bakersfield, CA that’ll serve as their first show in three years. Details below — you can buy tickets here starting Saturday at 10AM.

Early access performance. July 19th. Bakersfield, CA. Link in bio. A post shared by Nine Inch Nails (@nineinchnails) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.