Moses Sumney Announces Debut Album AROMANTICISM, Releases Live “Doomed” Video
Moses Sumney has announced his debut album, AROMANTICISM, which is out this fall. Recently he shared “Doomed,” his first new song since 2016, and announced a fall tour. The album announcement comes with a live video of “Doomed” performed at a church in Sydney, Australia. AROMANTICISM is out September 22. The full Australian set will stream via Double J on Tuesday, beginning at 1 a.m. Eastern.
Watch “Doomed (Live at St Stephen’s Uniting Church)” and check out the cover art for AROMANTICISM below.