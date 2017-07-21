Mobb Deep – “Try My Hand”

The Alchemist produced regularly for the late Prodigy from the late 1990s up until his passing, and today, the producer shared a new unreleased track called “Try My Hand” credited to the rapper’s pioneering group Mobb Deep. “One last time,” Alchemist tweeted, and in the track’s Soundcloud description, he wrote “For my brother.” The song is driven by a mournful vocal sample and eerie synth-orchestral blasts that weave in and out. “I capture attention/My gab is a gift from God for you to listen/And learn a new language,” Prodigy raps triumphantly in his verse. Listen to “Try My Hand” below.