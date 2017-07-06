Video: Macklemore – “Glorious”

Macklemore has been mackling again with his latest single “Glorious.” The song now has an accompanying video that doesn’t feature the hook vocalist Skylar Grey, but it does have Macklemore’s 100-year-old grandmother in it. The rapper takes her shopping at a consignment store, gets her a male stripper, and rolls with her to the arcade. A bit cheesy, but you can’t hate on this one.

“Glorious” is the lead single to Macklemore’s upcoming album, which will be his first without co-star Ryan Lewis in 12 years. Watch the video below.