Linkin Park Filmed Carpool Karaoke Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died this week, just two months after the release of his band’s latest album One More Light and only a week before their now-cancelled tour was set to begin. The tragic timing means that some of Linkin Park’s album promo is already in the can, including an upcoming episode of the new Apple Music series Carpool Karaoke, Variety reports.

The Apple Music version of Carpool Karaoke, a spinoff of The Late Late Show with James Corden’s popular music segment, premieres August 8. Linkin Park’s episode is set to debut in October. It was apparently filmed July 14, less than a week before Bennington’s death, when Linkin Park tweeted an on-set photo with comedian Ken Jeong:

Following news of Bennington’s death on Thursday, Jeong shared condolences:

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Bennington was found dead at his home on July 20. A Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that he died by hanging in an apparent suicide. He was 41.

[Stereogum]