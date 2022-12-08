Watch Duran Duran Superfan Sandra Oh Interview Simon Le Bon and John Taylor

Just when you think actress Sandra Oh couldn’t be any more ridiculously likable, Apple TV+ sticks in her in the backseat of a moving vehicle with Simon Le Bon and John Taylor. Suddenly, the Grey’s Anatomy star is us and we are her, living our collective ’80s fantasy of riding around with Duran Duran.

In an exclusive clip from the forthcoming season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which debuts tomorrow (Dec. 9), Oh asked the freshly-minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers about heroes such as Nina Simone, who was at their first show at the Roxy (Le Bon still has a card she gave him), and Madonna, who they met backstage the first time they played Madison Square Garden. Le Bon and Taylor also reminisced about “Rio,” one of their biggest hits, and how Paul McCartney incidentally became one of the first people to hear the song’s final mix.

In addition to Oh and Duran Duran, the next season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series features a wide range of celebrities. Comedian Nikki Glaser is paired with indie rockers Wilco (Fboy Island Season 3, anyone?). R&B singer Ciara will team with her pro football star husband Russell Wilson, the two Bacons (Kevin and Michael) will interview each other, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd will cruise with Method Man, and comedian Amber Ruffin will ride with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award. It’s produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston.

