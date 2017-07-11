News \

Watch a New Trailer For Jawbreaker Documentary Don’t Break Down

CREDIT: Jawbreaker Facebook

Later this summer, Jawbreaker will reunite for their first show in 21 years at Chicago’s Riot Fest. That reunion will be preceded by a documentary about the band called Don’t Break Down: A Film About Jawbreaker, which was directed by Tim Irwin and Keith Schieron (who also made the Minutemen doc We Jam Econo) and has been in the works for over a decade. The film will premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco on 8/11, per Pitchfork, with a to-be-announced wider release to follow. Check out a new trailer for the documentary below.

