Watch a New Trailer For Jawbreaker Documentary Don’t Break Down

Later this summer, Jawbreaker will reunite for their first show in 21 years at Chicago’s Riot Fest. That reunion will be preceded by a documentary about the band called Don’t Break Down: A Film About Jawbreaker, which was directed by Tim Irwin and Keith Schieron (who also made the Minutemen doc We Jam Econo) and has been in the works for over a decade. The film will premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco on 8/11, per Pitchfork, with a to-be-announced wider release to follow. Check out a new trailer for the documentary below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.