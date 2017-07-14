Garbage – “No Horses”

Garbage has released a new song called “No Horses.” Earlier this month, the band released an autobiographical coffee table book and launched a summer tour with Blondie. Frontwoman Shirley Manson explained the new song’s origin in a recent interview with Variety. “I was driving through the Scottish countryside last year and looking at these fields of horses and thinking, what will happen to them when we don’t need them as much as we once did?” she said. “When they’re no longer working beasts, what will happen to the horses? So it’s an imagining of the future where the authorities destroy anything that doesn’t make large amounts of money.” Listen to the “No Horses” below and check out Garbage’s tour dates here.

[Pitchfork]